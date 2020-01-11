Brian McBride appointed general manager of USMNT

Brian McBride has been appointed as the new general manager of the US men's national team. UU., And the former striker will work with Earnie Stewart after the latter was promoted to sports director of the entire US program. UU.

McBride is scheduled to start the new role immediately. He will join Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the staff and players at the USMNT annual January camp.

As part of his new position, McBride "will oversee the development and management of the group of players, build and guide the culture within the National Men's Team environment, manage relations with clubs and represent the USMNT on the global stage," according to US Soccer.

"I feel incredibly honored to represent once again the National Team and the United States Soccer Federation," McBride said in a statement. "It is extremely important that everyone understands the privilege and pride that comes with wearing the shirt, and I am excited for the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values ​​of US Soccer.

"In this position, part of my job is to work with Gregg and his staff to foster a growth mindset for the USMNT and help Earnie ensure that this mindset is present in all of our national youth teams. I look forward to working with Earnie and ( GM of the US women's team) Kate Markgraf will continue the progress we have made over the past two decades. "

Stewart worked with Markgraf throughout the interview process, selecting McBride after interviewing more than 20 US candidates. UU. And from abroad.

"Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and in clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers worldwide," Stewart said in a statement. "The reputation earned with effort will allow you to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and your understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our group of players and our staff."

McBride won 95 matches for the USMNT between 1993 and 2006, scoring 30 goals and participating in three World Cups: 1998 France, 2002 Japan-South Korea and 2006 Germany.

He made a name abroad after signing for the English Premier League team Fulham in 2004, where he scored 33 goals in 140 league appearances and won the club's player of the year award in 2005 and 2006.

McBride began his career for the Milwaukee Rampage minor league team before risking moving abroad with the Wolfsburg Bundesliga club at age 22.

After not being able to enter Germany, he returned to the USA. UU. For the inaugural MLS season with the Columbus Crew in 1996, he then scored 62 goals in 163 appearances.

After the loan periods at Preston North End and Everton, Fulham signed with McBride. He finally rose in the club to be named captain in 2007.

He left Fulham at the end of the 2008 season and finished his MLS career with the Chicago Fire.