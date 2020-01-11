Brad Pitt asked Jennifer Aniston to marry him?

%MINIFYHTMLf5405d9ed1c750b156090592874e56679% %MINIFYHTMLf5405d9ed1c750b156090592874e566710%

Did Brad Pitt just ask Jennifer Aniston to marry him? This is the new story in the January 20, 2020 edition of In Touch. The cover features a photo of Brad Pitt with a tuxedo and Jennifer looking at him lovingly with his hand resting on the front of his shoulder. The cover says: “Brad stuns Jen. Dramatic proposal "Marry me!" In front of friends in Afterparty! "There were many fans who adored Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as a Hollywood couple. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from July 29, 2000 until October 2, 2005, and many of the couple's fans were upset because Brad married Angelina Jolie As soon as Brad and Angelina separated, some fans expected him to meet Jennifer, now the last gossip is that Brad has proposed to him.

After their divorce, it seemed that fate reunited the couple, since on January 5, 2015, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were nominated for the Golden Globes. Jennifer was sitting near Brad and a source told In Touch that the two looked furtively at each other during the awards event.

The source also spoke and said Jennifer Aniston was visibly excited and happy for Brad Pitt when he won. The source also commented that after the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the post-Moet & Chandon Netflix party.

%MINIFYHTMLf5405d9ed1c750b156090592874e566711% %MINIFYHTMLf5405d9ed1c750b156090592874e566712%

The source stated the following.

"They have come much closer in recent months. He helped celebrate his 50th birthday (in February), and also attended his Christmas party. They fell in love again, and Brad wanted to formalize things, so he took a leap of faith ".

The post went on to say that Brad Pitt proposed at the party!

"She said yes! She never expected him to propose to her, and Brad didn't think she was sure she said yes. But she had to. It's as if they were meant to be together. Everyone has said it for years and now they believe it too! ”

Neither Brad Pitt nor Jennifer Aniston have described their relationship as more than friends and there is nothing credible to validate this report.

What you think?

Ad

Do you think Brad Pitt proposed to Jennifer Aniston at a party after the Golden Globes?



Post views:

0 0