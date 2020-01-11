Boosie Badazz allegedly scared to apologize after wearing the Kappa shirt

%MINIFYHTMLa33265594b814bb7b89fc9724026ba149% %MINIFYHTMLa33265594b814bb7b89fc9724026ba1410%

According to reports, some members of the black Greek community & # 39; stopped & # 39; with the rapper & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39; and they told him that he should apologize for disrespecting fraternity.

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie He may not have apologized to the members of Kappa Alpha Psi in his own conscience. It is rumored that the rapper publicly apologized to the fraternity for wearing a Kappa shirt after some community members scared him.

Several members of the fraternity affirmed on social networks that some of its members "stopped" with the 37-year-old star and made him change his attitude. According to MTO News, "a group of Kappas that have connections to the streets … convinced the rapper that he should apologize for not respecting the fraternity."

Boosie sparked criticism from members of the black Greek community after wearing a red Kappa shirt in the Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, January 8 at night. He accessed his Instagram page to share his photos of the game, showing off his long-sleeved shirt. combined with washed jeans.

Upon learning of the violent reaction, at first he did not apologize and wrote in another publication: "I was in the mall looking for red and I saw the sweater and it was difficult. Yes, I knew it was a Kappa sweater. I thought I would receive love to wear it I don't hate. Calm everyone (down bra) I was getting fresh. #leavemealone ". He added in the caption: "You all piss me off for being mad at the mfs in the mall that sell them for little money.

However, less than 24 hours later he had a change of mind, saying in an Instagram video: "Yes, look at this. I want to say hello to all of Kappas's hair. If I hurt them in any way my bad. You know, but uhh, I'm not going to wear your whole shirt anymore, but I just found out what happened to & # 39; Clean me up & # 39; ".

Boosie asked fraternity members to teach him how to do shimmy in return. "You all have to teach me how to do the things of Kappa, Kappa's dance. Because I'm going to hit that shit in Boosie Bash."

He then went to Instagram live to show him that he had an individual session with a Kappa member.

Already having a better relationship with the fraternity, he then launched a challenge for Kappa members to dance their hit song "Wipe Me Down." He said in a video: "They had a lot of older Kappas who were upset because I was wearing the shirt, so I am a boss and I return my hair. I need all the Kappas to get five of my friends and take a walk." "Clean me."

The winner will receive $ 6,000 in cash. "The four best videos, which should be sent to my DM and @therealtq DM, the four best videos come to perform in Boosie Bash," he explained. "You have to make a video of & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39 ;. The winner will receive $ 6,000 in cash. You know we are going to return the mane."