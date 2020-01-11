Beyonce causes Brazilian butt lift speculation in a new video

In related news, Bey and her husband Jay-Z send Reese Witherspoon some flowers and a full case of Armand de Brignac champagne & # 39; Ace of Spades & # 39; after his brave play at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Beyonce Knowles It has always been known for its curvilinear body. The Diva also talked about gaining weight after being pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi. So when they saw her wearing a giant new ass in a new promotional video, people couldn't help raising their eyebrows.

The successful "Lemonade" was seen showing her new body in a video for the collaboration of Adisas x IVY PARK. In a moment of the clip, the wife of Jay Z It could be seen flying in tight pants, accentuating her butt that looked bigger than usual. That led people on social media to think that Bey had a "mom's makeover" through the Brazilian butt lift shortly after the birth of her twins.

Beyonce, who recently revealed in an interview that she was still struggling to lose her baby's weight, was accused of undergoing the procedure commonly known as BBL. It is supposedly the most common plastic surgery operation that black women suffer. According to the report, BBLs had overcome liposuction and nose surgery as the most requested cosmetic surgical procedure.

Beyonce has not yet responded to speculation about her spill.

In related news, Bey and her rapper husband sent Reese witherspoon some flowers and an entire box of champagne "Ace of Spades" from Armand de Brignac after bravely asking Beyonce for a glass of champagne when they attended the 2020 Golden Globes. Along with the flowers and champagne, the power couple sent the "Big little lies"Actress a note that simply said:" More water. "

For those who don't know, Bey and Jay were referring to Reese's best friend. Jennifer AnistonPosts on Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of her and her "The morning show"Co-star, Jennifer recalled Reese's brave move," Reese? This is one of the many reasons why I love you. We ran out of water at our table. So, naturally, he asked Jay Z and Beyoncé for a glass of champagne. "