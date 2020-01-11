Ben Affleck's bad boy shapes impact Matt Damon's marriage, the report says

Do Ben Affleck's bad boy ways stand between Matt Damon and his wife? Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been best friends for decades and when Ben hits hard times, Matt has been there for his friend. Ben has fought addiction and divorced. Now that the two are working on their next movie, The Last Duel, they will spend more time together. According to the National Enquirer number of January 20, 2020, a source informed the media that Matt's wife, Luciana Barroso, is having difficulty dealing with Ben always being close to his bad boy ways.

The source reported the following.

"Ben is constantly appearing at Matt's house on school night or on weekends, when Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso are supposed to have partner time, and it is becoming a big problem. Obviously, Ben is excited and feels that working with Matt puts him directly on the way back. He has also got Ben's creative juices flowing again. "

The report also says that Ben exceeds his behavior and expects Matt to behave as if he were single.

For the record, neither Ben Affleck nor Matt Damon have spoken about this report. Some media have discredited it, but many people on social media have shared their opinions that they believe the report is real.

There was a great concern for Ben Affleck on Halloween when he appeared on a videotape stumbling on his vehicle. After spending time with their children and former Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving, it was reported that the two had a huge explosion. While it is true that many people feel that Ben's friendship with Matt Damon is the best thing in his life, and a support he can always count on, they worry that he may be taking advantage of his friendship and not showing respect to Luciana or the children .

The source continued to address the National Enquirer.

"He can't understand anything. Too often, Ben spends the night and eats pizza on his couch, watching sports! Working with Matt again has been the best thing in the world for Ben. But Matt needs to raise some limits before Luciana throw both! Ad

What do you think of the report? Do you think Ben's behavior is affecting his marriage?



Post views:

0 0