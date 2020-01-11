BDO World Darts Championship: Mikuru Suzuki and Keane Barry seal titles | Darts news





Suzuki continues to establish itself as an elite star

Mikuru Suzuki has defended his BDO Women's World Championship title, defeating the best seeder Lisa Ashton in the final.

The Japanese star beat Lancashire Rose in Saturday night's meeting, winning 3-0. In the decisive section of the third set, he kept the nerve with only one arrow at the top to break the shot and seal the title.

Early in the day, Keane Barry was crowned BDO Youth World Champion. The 17-year-old Irishman beat Leighton Bennett, 14, in an entertaining contest between two of the rising stars of the sport.

& # 39; Dynamite & # 39; He averaged 90.54 on the road to victory, supporting his JDC and Irish Matchplay titles in recent months.

BDO World Championship: Saturday results Men's Semifinals Wayne Warren 6-3 Scott Mitchell Jim Williams 6-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde Women's Final Mikuru Suzuki 3-0 Lisa Ashton Youth Final Keane Barry 3-0 Leighton Bennett

There will be a new winner of the men's competition, since Wayne Warren and Jim Williams will face each other in the decision.

A few hours after his epic quarterfinal victory over Scott Waites, Scott Mitchell returned to London's night on Saturday afternoon to face Warren. However, the 2015 champion could not support him, since he fell to the sixth seed 6-3.

In the afternoon session, Williams justified his second seed state, beating Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4.

Williams will face fellow Warren in Sunday's final

Williams and Warren will meet in the masterpiece, with the winner ready to become the fourth world champion of Wales, after Leighton Rees, Richie Burnett and Mark Webster.

