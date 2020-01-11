Have you ever played with a baby and felt a sense of connection, even though they couldn’t yet talk to you? New research suggests that you might quite literally be “on the same wavelength,” experiencing similar brain activity in the same brain regions.A team …
Baby and adult brains ‘sync up’ during play: It’s not your imagination –
