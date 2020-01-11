Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, protagonists of & # 39; Little People, Big World & # 39 ;, share photos of their newborn son

Instagram

The new mother gave birth to her and her husband's second child, a baby named Bode James Roloff, on Wednesday, January 8, excited on Instagram, "He's here!"

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff They have finally introduced the new member of their family to the world. Days after welcoming his second son, the first "Small people, big world"The stars offered their first look at their baby through a series of Instagram photos.

Both Audrey and Jeremy shared photos of their newborn on the photo sharing site on Friday, January 10. Most of the snapshots uploaded by Audrey saw the three family members together, but one showed her lovingly hugging the bundle of joy. Jeremy's post, on the other hand, was dominated by the baby's solo shot.

In the subtitles section of the publications, the proud parents wrote the same announcement, starting with "He's here!" Then they revealed that they named the little boy, who was born on January 8 at 7:36 p.m., James Roloff Bode. Noting that Bode weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long at the time of his birth, they added: "Welcome to the son of the family!"

Jeremy also shared his enthusiasm for the birth of Bode through Instagram Story where he posted a video with the baby. "Wow! Little Bodey James here. Welcome to the world, son," he said in the video. "What an incredible journey it is to give birth. Audrey is incredible. We will share the story in a moment … I will let her do that. It's just a serious miracle. Pretty excited."

Audrey and Jeremy first announced that they were waiting for their second child in early July 2019. Along with a collection of photos that were captured with their daughter Ember Jean and ultrasound shots, Audrey said: "Baby # 2 will arrive in January! Ember is going to be an older sister! We are very grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family. "

Offering similar photos in his own name, Jeremy shared with his followers: "We have some exciting news: Ember Jean will be an older sister! We are very excited to grow our family. Thank you for continuing our journey and for your continued support of our family ".

About a month later, the couple who got married in September 2014, revealed that they were waiting for a baby. "I still can't believe we have a baby," Audrey said along with photos of the gender revelation. "Ember is very excited to meet & # 39; baby brah & # 39; (brother) and, of course, us too. But now … how to call him …"