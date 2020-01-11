At least 12 people die when the ship sinks on the Greek island of Paxi | News

At least 12 people drowned when a ship loaded with asylum seekers sank in the Ionian Sea, according to Greece's coast guard.

"So far 12 bodies have been recovered. The search and rescue operation continues," the coast guard said in a statement, adding that 21 people had been rescued. Three of the rescued were transferred to Aktio, in western Greece, for medical treatment.

The authorities said that tThe ship drank water near the island of Paxi during an apparent attempt to reach Italy.

Plus:

Six coast guard patrolmen and two navy helicopters participated in the ongoing rescue effort, the coast guard said, adding that four passing cargo ships were also helping the operation.

With the closure of the borders along the so-called Balkan refugee route, some asylum seekers in Greece are trying clandestine routes to leave the country and reach Western Europe, including mountain routes to Albania or sailing to neighboring Italy.

Desperate trips

Thousands of migrants and refugees have died in recent years trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in small overloaded boats.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 22 people have died or are still missing in the sinking of refugee ships in the Mediterranean.

Another 73 people were rescued in separate incidents in the Aegean Sea between Friday and Saturday, the Greek coast guard said.

Greece in 2019 again became the main entrance to Europe for migrants and refugees. The United Nations refugee agency registered more than 55,000 arrivals by sea and more than 14,000 across the land border with Turkey.

The new conservative government of Greece has struggled to manage hundreds of new asylum seekers arriving from the coast of neighboring Turkey daily. The refugee camps in Greece are mostly full beyond their capacity.