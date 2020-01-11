Asmir Begovic: AC Milan aims for Bournemouth goalkeeper as replacement for Pepe Reina | Soccer news





Asmir Begovic could return directly to loan

AC Milan hopes to sign Bournemouth's goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic, to replace Pepe Reina, who heads to Aston Villa.

Begovic has just returned to the Premier League club after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international trained with the Cherries this week, but his stay may not be long, as Milan tries to take him to Italy.

Aston Villa has agreed to an agreement with AC Milan to lend to Reina

They have already agreed to a loan agreement with Aston Villa to send Reina back to the Premier League and that put them on the market for a backup option behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Bournemouth chief Eddie Howe admitted in his press conference on Friday that Begovic could borrow again, and said when asked about the future of the 32-year-old: "I don't know. I think it's a situation in the that things can change, but at the moment he is part of our group and is training very well. "

