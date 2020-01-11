Asian workers caught in a crisis as tensions in the Middle East soar Philippines News

It was early Wednesday when music at a bar near the United States consulate in Erbil stopped abruptly.

"Suddenly they closed all the … establishments that were still open at that time and ordered us to leave immediately," recalled Mark, a Filipino Migrant Worker who asked to be identified only by his first name for security reasons.

There was a commotion, with people running in all directions, said Mark. Meanwhile, at a nearby military installation, alarms sounded to warn of an impending attack.

Iran launched missiles on bases in Iraq on Wednesday that house US troops in retaliation for the murder last week of its main military commander, Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad International Airport. Washington said Tehran fired 16 short-range ballistic missiles, with at least 11 attacks at the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province and one hitting an installation in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

When he rushed back to his apartment, about a five-minute drive from the facility, Mark's immediate thought was how he and other Filipino workers could escape the violence.

He immediately wrapped his backpack and alerted other Filipinos to prepare. Then he realized that they had nowhere to go.

Despite a previous request for guidance, officials at the Philippine embassy in Baghdad have not been able to provide them with information such as where to meet in case of an evacuation order, Mark said.

The murder of Soleimani and reprisals of Iran's missile attacks have created many unwanted consequences, including the possibility of mass evacuation of millions of migrant workers in the Middle East.

The Philippines and Indonesia are among the main exporters of human labor in Southeast Asia, deploying tens of thousands of migrant workers in the Middle East every year.

It is estimated that there are between 1.2 and 2 million Filipino workers in the Middle East, almost half of whom are in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, there are up to 1.2 million Indonesians in the region, and most work in the kingdom, according to Jakarta's labor defense group, Migrant Care.

Evacuation order

Amid escalating tensions and insecurity throughout the region, Manila and Jakarta are struggling to discover how to safely take their citizens to their homes.

Al Jazeera interviews with several migrant workers based in different countries of the Middle East show an image of evacuation plans in disorder, or practically non-existent.

On Thursday, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte created a working group to coordinate the government evacuation plan. A day earlier, he had ordered a mandatory evacuation of all Filipino workers in Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, only to be contradicted by his own secretary of labor, who on Thursday said the order only covers Iraq.

It is estimated that there are 30,000 Filipinos in Lebanon; about 6,000 in Iraq; and another 1,600 in Iran.

In a previous exchange on social networks, the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Locsin, had assured Al Jazeera that there was a repatriation plan.

Duterte's special representative in the Middle East, Roy Cimatu, a former general, was sent to Baghdad on Thursday to lead the evacuation there.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,592 Filipinos, out of 6,000, who signed up for immediate repatriation, Cimatu said, adding that the gradual evacuation had already begun just after Soleimani's assassination.

In a video posted online, Vice Consul Jomar Sadie, an officer in charge of the Philippine embassy in Baghdad, also said that the Filipinos in Iraq, including those in his Kurdish region, "are sure that the Philippine government is prepared to repatriate them." .

Contingency Plan Failed

However, Mark, the Filipino migrant worker who witnessed the chaos in Erbil, said embassy officials in Baghdad "could not provide (a) a basic contingency plan."

"They know there are many of us working here. But they didn't bother to provide information on where we can meet to pick them up or if they have transportation available," Mark said.

"I called the other Filipinos in Erbil, and they also told me they don't know where to go."

Rolando Antisoda, another Filipino who works in Erbil, also criticized Filipino government officials, expressing frustration over the lack of "quick response,quot; from embassy officials.

"Even a simple phone call takes forever to answer."

In an interview with the ABS-CBN television network, Sunshine, a Filipino manicurist working in Baghdad, said he "doesn't trust,quot; embassy officials to help them.

She said she and 60 other Filipino employees were prevented by her company to evacuate until they pay $ 8,000 each to their employer.

Al Jazeera contacted Vice Consul Jomar Sadie for his answer, but did not answer the call. Al Jazeera managed to contact the Administrative Officer of the embassy Jerome F Friaz, but refused to comment and directed all inquiries to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila.

Another Filipino diplomat, not assigned in the Middle East, insisted Al Jazeera in a private message that there is always a contingency plan, but officials are careful to disseminate information to avoid "panic,quot; and "paranoia,quot; among affected Filipinos .

At the Philippine embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, which was included in Duterte's original mandatory evacuation order, more than 1,000 Filipinos, mostly women and some with children, showed up Thursday to sign up for free repatriation. But it is not clear if they will be evacuated after it was announced that the alert level in Lebanon was reduced.

Eljean Ello, a domestic worker in Lebanon, told Al Jazeera that she and her companions never received news from embassy officials and that they only heard about Duterte's announcement in the news.

The Filipinos in Iran also told Al Jazeera that while they received an alert from the embassy, ​​an evacuation was not mentioned.

& # 39; We are safe here & # 39;

Meanwhile, Indonesian migrant worker Rajis Khana, who lives in Mecca, told Al Jazeera that he had never heard from the Indonesian consulate about the last escalation in the region, but said he was confident that the tension would not affect Saudi Arabia.

"Mecca is safe because it is the holy city. Besides, it is far from Iraq," he said.

Rajis, who has been working as a driver in the Gulf for 12 years, said other migrant workers shared the same sentiment.

In 2015, Jakarta banned the deployment of female workers in 21 countries in the Middle East. For 2018, the country announced that it was ready to lift the ban. The deployment of male workers, meanwhile, has been going on for decades.

Wahyu Susilo, executive director of Migrant Care, warned that if the conflict intensifies, Indonesian President Joko Widodo could also be forced to order the evacuation of more than 1.2 million workers in the Middle East.

So far, the Indonesian government has not ordered an evacuation.

Wahyu said there are up to 10,000 Indonesian migrants working in Iraq, and most of them are "undocumented."

Migrant Care urged the Indonesian government to immediately register workers and possibly to establish a crisis center to handle a possible influx.

"If it is too ambitious to take them back, the best thing Indonesia can do is open a crisis center," Wahyu said.

Al Jazeera has contacted the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Teuku Faizsyah, but has not responded to the request at the time of publication.

In Tehran, the Indonesian embassy issued a letter urging its citizens to take precautions.

"Avoid places that are full or prone to conflict, as well as places suspected of being objective. Just bring the necessary items and prioritize your safety and that of your family in case of an evacuation," the embassy said in a statement posted on the site. website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .

In a separate statement posted on the Antara News website, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said he is prepared to evacuate Indonesian citizens in Iran.

"We are ready, so everything is complete," he said. There are 400 Indonesians living in Iran, while there are 800 officially residing in Iraq. It is not clear why the evacuation order only covers Iran.

As for Rolando Antisoda, one of the Filipinos working in Erbil, he told Al Jazeera that he will probably challenge Duterte's mandatory evacuation order.

"It is better for us to face the threats of incoming missiles than to let our families go home hungry. If we go home, how are we going to feed them?"

With additional reports of Febriana Firdaus in Indonesia