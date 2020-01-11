Ashley Groussman files a restraining order against Tom Arnold

The Blast claims that Ashley Groussman, Tom Arnold's ex-wife, acquired a restraining order ordered by the court against him after he refused to return his children to his home after the allowed custody time.

The aforementioned publication, which had the court documents in its hands, describes Ashley accusing Tom of the behavior described above. Ashley said in the newspapers that she had to call the police to get her children back.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on January 3 when Arnold did not want to bring his two sons, Quinn and Jax, back home. Apparently, he wanted her to come and pick them up, instead of taking them home.

Ashley states that her custody agreement requires parents to leave children at the end of the custody period. Groussman says he doesn't feel "comfortable,quot; going to Tom's house for an unspecified reason.

Afterwards, Ashley began, Tom allegedly sent her sister a series of strange text messages, many of which were "incoherent,quot; and "unhinged." In addition, he later posted a video on his Facebook page in which he continued to accuse Groussman of engaging in false and manipulative behaviors.

In the publication, Mr. Arnold accused his wife of inventing strange stories about his family and often brings to the police when it is not necessary. According to the former Hollywood actor, he is currently preparing for a custody trial regarding his two children, and he believes that fact is playing a role in his behavior.

Arnold then accused Ashley of being aggressive, behavior in which he regularly engages. Currently, they await their next court hearing regarding Quinn and Jax on January 28. As most know, Tom and Ashley separated in January 2019.

Prior to that, Tom was married to Roseanne Barr for four years from 1990 to 1994. He also married Julie Armstrong and Shelby Roos from 1995 to 1999 for six years.

Ad

Arnold fans know he doesn't get along very well with Roseanne Barr either. Last year, Tom did not retain his criticism of Barr during his Roseanne Show controversy in which she was accused of making racist tweets.



Post views:

0 0