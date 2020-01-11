Ashley Graham shows the baby's bump while the model prepares to give birth

Ashley Graham is celebrating her ninth month of pregnancy, which means she is preparing to give birth any day. Recently he shared several photos and videos on his Instagram account and showed his belly. Ashley has also shared several full-length nude photos on her Instagram account where she has shown her pregnant figure, but don't let her apparent confidence fool you. Ashley has been open about the struggle she has had in accepting her body and her 10 million Instagram fans have supported her 100 percent. While celebrating 10 million subscribers, he gave a special message to his fans.

"💥 10 MILLION 💥 I've had a LOT to celebrate recently and a lot of that is thanks to you! As my career has evolved and grown, I've always been able to trust your love and support, so up to 10 MILLION! I can't wait to see where this trip takes us 💘 "

At 32, Ashley is preparing for a new trip in her life. Her baby is her first child with her husband Justin Irvin. She hasn't announced her exact due date, but said earlier that she would give birth in January and her fans were excited, waiting for the announcement that she is in labor.

You can watch a video where Ashely Graham shows her nine month old belly below.

Ashley recently talked about her changing body in an interview with Grazia. She opened up about the challenges her new physicist had to accept. Ashley stated the following.

"It hasn't been easy to hug my pregnant body, but it's definitely a reminder of how amazing our bodies really are." This morning I had a mini fusion because nothing suits me. I sent a text message to my stylist and said: I need an accessory. I just need five key pieces. "

You can see a presentation of photos of Ashley showing her belly below.

What do you think of how Ashley Graham feels about the complicated relationship with her body? Can you relate to how she feels?

Ad

Ironically, while Ashley Graham felt she couldn't find anything to wear, she was in the headlines for redefining maternity clothes! Ashley Graham used many styles during her pregnancy that were not typical maternity styles and continued to look sexy throughout her pregnancy. Who would have known that she was fighting all the time?



Post views:

0 0