Ashley Graham shows her dance moves while showing Baby Bump

Werk it, mom.

Ashley Graham took Instagram to dance "The Baby Momma Dance,quot; by Starrkeisha and proudly shows his 9 month old belly.

The future mother of 32 years has shared many milestones of pregnancy on the road since she announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Justin Ervin. The two announced that they expected one in August.

Arriving on Instagram on Friday night, the model shared a video on her account showing her dance moves in the bathroom wearing a bra and underwear, exposing her belly.

"Baby boy will come SO soon! But that's not the only thing! We are launching NEW TONES for my collection @revlon Never Enough Lip !! It seems that he is still working hard, even when he is almost ready to give birth to his baby.

But a beauty line is not the only thing that is in process for this working woman, Graham also recently announced a partnership with the leading swimsuit brand, Swimsuits For All, to design a limited edition collection.