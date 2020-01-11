Ashley Graham shows her dance moves while showing Baby Bump

Gregory Pace / Shutterstock
Werk it, mom.
Ashley Graham took Instagram to dance "The Baby Momma Dance,quot; by Starrkeisha and proudly shows his 9 month old belly.
The future mother of 32 years has shared many milestones of pregnancy on the road since she announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Justin Ervin. The two announced that they expected one in August.
Arriving on Instagram on Friday night, the model shared a video on her account showing her dance moves in the bathroom wearing a bra and underwear, exposing her belly.
"Baby boy will come SO soon! But that's not the only thing! We are launching NEW TONES for my collection @revlon Never Enough Lip !! It seems that he is still working hard, even when he is almost ready to give birth to his baby.
But a beauty line is not the only thing that is in process for this working woman, Graham also recently announced a partnership with the leading swimsuit brand, Swimsuits For All, to design a limited edition collection.
"Pregnancy has given me a new appreciation for my body, and the design of this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a bathing suit," said the model about the new line. "I hope this campaign reminds all women who are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages of their lives."
And Graham has been living by his words.
In a recent publication on social networks, the model was sincere about all the ways in which her body has changed during her pregnancy and the importance of loving herself at each stage.
"Throughout my pregnancy so far I have gained 50 pounds. And the best part is that I do not care. I have never felt better, and I am so grateful that my body and my son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I've been, "he wrote. "Between exercise, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages, I finally feel that I discovered this whole pregnancy and how to feel my best."
To see Graham show his best dance moves while loading his young son at 9 months, press play in the video above.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe0f38adb36ec5c85214c6fad2604c8039%