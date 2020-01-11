Ariana Grande will perform at the Grammys 2020 despite last year's drama

Clean slate!

Ariana Grande He's leaving his drama with The Recording Academy in the past. How is that? On Saturday, it was announced that the 26-year-old pop star will take the stage at the Grammy 2020.

That's right, the "bloodline,quot; singer will perform at the awards ceremony later this month, which is a big surprise. "See you on January 26," she simply wrote on social media, along with an image of herself with a message that said: "Grammy Performer."

In addition, The Recording Academy made the announcement on its Instagram page. "OFFICIAL: #ArianaGrande will perform in the #GRAMMYs on January 26," the title said, along with the same image that Ariana uploaded.

Last year, the 26-year-old star turned to social media to express her frustrations with the 2019 Grammy Awards. At that time, Variety reported that the singer of "God Is a Woman,quot; stopped attending and acting "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers about what songs he would perform. "