Ariana Grande will perform at the Grammys 2020 despite last year's drama

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Ariana Grande
Clean slate!
Ariana Grande He's leaving his drama with The Recording Academy in the past. How is that? On Saturday, it was announced that the 26-year-old pop star will take the stage at the Grammy 2020.
That's right, the "bloodline,quot; singer will perform at the awards ceremony later this month, which is a big surprise. "See you on January 26," she simply wrote on social media, along with an image of herself with a message that said: "Grammy Performer."
In addition, The Recording Academy made the announcement on its Instagram page. "OFFICIAL: #ArianaGrande will perform in the #GRAMMYs on January 26," the title said, along with the same image that Ariana uploaded.
Last year, the 26-year-old star turned to social media to express her frustrations with the 2019 Grammy Awards. At that time, Variety reported that the singer of "God Is a Woman,quot; stopped attending and acting "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers about what songs he would perform. "
The media source allegedly shared that Ari "felt insulted after the producers initially refused to allow her to interpret,quot; 7 Rings, "which would not have complied with the Grammys' rules. Artists generally play music. for which they are nominated, not recently individual.
Further, Ken Ehrlich, The Recording Academy executive producer, told E! News at that time: "I do not believe (Ariana will act), there is not enough time for it to work."
However, the "Thank U, Next,quot; singer went to Twitter to share her own statement throughout the test.
"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can put on a performance during the night and you know it, Ken," he said. "It was when your creativity and my self-expression were stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."
"I offered 3 different songs. It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Don't do favors or play games. It's just a game for all of you," he continued. "And I'm sorry, but that's not what music is for me."
Closing his statement, he explained: "I hope that helps everyone understand my decision. I am still grateful for this year's recognition."
It seems that the past is past between the two. On January 26, superstar fans will be able to see her arrive on the Grammys 2020 stage. In addition, she could take home a prize or two as she is nominated for five awards!
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
%MINIFYHTML3e3fc4af6af65c30c61365eed1542fe09%