Ari Lennox turns off in a fan asking if he's dating MoneyBagg Yo

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Shea Butter Baby & # 39; He grimaces in pain after reading the question, before warning the fan: & # 39; I'm going to drag you to the fucking of hell & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

MoneyBagg Yo is dating Ari Fletcherdo not Ari Lennox. So when a fan asked the R&B singer if he was dating the rapper of "Lower Lever" during an Instagram Live, she quickly denied it and seemed to hate the idea of ​​falling in love so much.

Ari soon winced when he noticed the question, before emphasizing, "Hell no!" The singer of "Shea Butter Baby" then addressed the interrogator, "If you ever play me again like that, I'm going to drag you to the wells of hell. But anyway …" She said nothing more, He continued to wince before pausing his session.

Fans who saw the Live found it fun, while others called her out of hypocrisy because before this, she was enraged to hit a troll that called her rottweiler. "Wasn't he crying because someone said he looked like a bulldog … why was he doing all that," said one user. "Wasn't she crying because someone called her a pit bull now that she wants to do all that because someone asked her a question," wrote another similar one.

Along with a GIF of someone saying: "Loser", another commented: "Ari Lennox was disgusted at the idea of ​​dating MoneyBagg when he was dating people like [Megan Thee Stallion] and Ari while crying live because random n **** s on Twitter talking about his appearance. "Someone else pointed out that Ari could have reacted normally, and added:" However, he did not. Let Moneybagg have reacted to her in exactly the same way and she wouldn't shut up the shit for a week. She is a hypocrite and there is no way around it. "

Earlier this month, Ari responded to a Troll that compared her and Teyana Taylor to rottweilers. "People hate blackness so much," he said at the time, before adding: "Moms and dads, please love their beautiful black children. Tell them they are beautiful constantly. Tell them blacks are beautiful. Tell them that black features are beautiful. "