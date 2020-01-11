Anushka Sharma stares at the airport once again

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Although the efforts of the actors received much praise, the film ended up being a no show at the box office. Currently, Anushka takes time off from the movies and is considering projects while concentrating on other companies such as his production house and clothing line. This time, Dil Dhadakne Do's actress was left without her husband Virat Kohli at the airport while leaving the city to an unknown destination.

Anushka always manages to impress with his airport style and this time it was no different. The actress was seen in a white shirt with an elegant beige jacket and black leggings.

Check out the photos of Anushka Sharma airport: