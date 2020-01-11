Andre Drummond trade rumors: Knicks asking for the center of the Pistons

%MINIFYHTMLf302b36927c89ffc0653396d4982f5b59% %MINIFYHTMLf302b36927c89ffc0653396d4982f5b510%

The Knicks want to do what now? Commerce for the Andre Drummond piston center?

That's what Shams Charania reported for the stadium on Friday. He said New York has asked about Drummond, who is in the block while the Pistons languish near the end of the Eastern Conference.

But, you can say, the Knicks no longer have 15 big men on their list? I would be exaggerating a bit, but they have an excess of power forward and centers, although they mostly fall below Drummond, 26, who averages 17.8 points, 16.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

Let's analyze from the Charania report how an exchange could work:

– It is believed that the Pistons want first-round selections or young players for Drummond. Charania points out that the Knicks have three first-round picks in the next two drafts, but "are in no hurry,quot; to separate from them.

The Knicks also have "young players," but most of them don't show up because the head office has insisted on playing against those greats in a failed attempt to make the Knicks a playoff team. RJ Barrett is being forcefully fed minutes as a rookie, but Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Allonzo Trier have been receiving irregular minutes, at best.

– Detroit does not want to recover the "long-term salary,quot;, which seems to take power away from Julius Randle, who is in the first year of a three-year contract, off the table. Striker Marcus Morris may become a free agent in July, but he is interested in re-signing and the Knicks are signaling that they would like to bring him back, Charania said. The other short-lived veterans on the list are Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock and Wayne Ellington.

Drummond himself would represent a short-term play for the Knicks, who are 10-29 after a home loss on Friday against the Pelicans. He only has one player option for the remaining 2020-21 season after this season, at $ 28.75 million. He is earning $ 27 million in 2019-20.

Given all that, it makes sense that Charania reported that the commercial discussions have not gained strength.