Amy Schumer gives update on IVF trip

Amy Schumer He is so open about his IVF trip to have a second child that he is giving fans an even more intimate look at the long and heinous process … even in the exam room.
38 years old Derailed train Star and the comedian, known for his candor, revealed earlier this week that he had begun taking injectable medications for fertility and posted a photo of the bruises that were left in his abdomen. She said they are freezing their eggs and "figuring out what to do to give Gene a brother ", referring to her and her husband Chris Fischer8 month old son, his first child.
On Saturday, she shared on Instagram a photo of herself inside her fertility clinic, casually lying in her clothes in a gynecological examination chair next to an ultrasound machine prepared for someone to perform a transvaginal examination.
"Thank you, ladies and some gentlemen. Hopefully, we will freeze embryos," he wrote.
Schumer is ready to take drugs for a few more days. They contain hormones and are intended to stimulate your ovaries to produce additional follicles, hoping to produce as many mature eggs as possible for your doctor to remove in a single recovery. The success of the process depends mainly on how your body will respond to the medication regimen, as well as the quality of your husband's sperm that will be used to try to fertilize them.
When women reach a certain age, usually between 31 and 35 years old, they start producing fewer good quality eggs that will produce good quality embryos, so Schumer has decided to undergo this process so quickly after giving birth. In addition, the star has endometriosis, in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows in other pelvic organs, such as the ovaries, and has an adverse effect on the quality and quantity of the ovule.
Schumer has not revealed whether Gene was conceived naturally or with assisted reproduction technology.
Once the eggs are recovered and the embryos are fertilized and created, which will take between five and six days, Schumer and Fischer will freeze them for a future transfer to try to create a pregnancy. Frozen embryos of good quality are more durable and more likely to thaw than frozen eggs.
While the couple may have chosen to wait to have another baby and are undergoing this process as a safety net, some fertility doctors say they have higher success rates with the use of frozen embryos. Schumer and Fischer can also choose to have their embryos tested for chromosomal and genetic diseases, and they should also be frozen later.
The egg is removed in a matter of minutes under intravenous sedation; Schumer will be unconscious for it. You may experience extreme pain and swelling after the procedure, depending on how many eggs were recovered.
"I learned to eat salty food and drink Gatorade," Schumer wrote on Saturday. "Ice the area. Take Arnica and put Arnica on the bruises. Be patient and kind to myself and there are so many of us willing to be there for each other."
In his previous message, Schumer had said he felt "really depressed and emotional,quot; and sought advice from anyone who had undergone IVF.
"Your stories helped me more than you can imagine," he wrote on Saturday. "I feel incredibly lucky. I really hope this works and be positive. A lot of love!"
