Amy Schumer gives update on IVF trip

Amy Schumer He is so open about his IVF trip to have a second child that he is giving fans an even more intimate look at the long and heinous process … even in the exam room.

38 years old Derailed train Star and the comedian, known for his candor, revealed earlier this week that he had begun taking injectable medications for fertility and posted a photo of the bruises that were left in his abdomen. She said they are freezing their eggs and "figuring out what to do to give Gene a brother ", referring to her and her husband Chris Fischer8 month old son, his first child.

On Saturday, she shared on Instagram a photo of herself inside her fertility clinic, casually lying in her clothes in a gynecological examination chair next to an ultrasound machine prepared for someone to perform a transvaginal examination.

"Thank you, ladies and some gentlemen. Hopefully, we will freeze embryos," he wrote.

Schumer is ready to take drugs for a few more days. They contain hormones and are intended to stimulate your ovaries to produce additional follicles, hoping to produce as many mature eggs as possible for your doctor to remove in a single recovery. The success of the process depends mainly on how your body will respond to the medication regimen, as well as the quality of your husband's sperm that will be used to try to fertilize them.