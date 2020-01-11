Ammika Harris blows Hater back by saying that Chris Brown doesn't love her!

Amid rumors that Chris Brown and the mother of his newborn son, Ammika Harris have secretly married, the singer's fans came for the aspiring model and new mother. More precisely, some bad people online thought it would be a good idea to insist that Chris doesn't love her.

In response to bold statements, Ammika responded with a perfect answer.

It all started when Ammika posted a sensual photo of her in a Pretty Little Thing dress posing in her room.

Obviously, most of his followers couldn't help but get excited about how impressive and sexy he was, but there was a fan who chose to raise his baby and his one-month-old son, Aeko.

"This photo would be more beautiful if it was taken with Chris Brown and the baby next to Ammika," they wrote sweetly in the comments section.

Then, another user of social networks responded with his own comment that said he knew it was an "illusion,quot;, but that is not the case. He loves her because she is the mother of baby Aeko, but he is not in love with her, a big difference. They are not a happy family, since they are parents and do their best to have a healthy relationship or Aeko’s best interest. "

Reading the comment, Ammika said what everyone who ran into him was also thinking: "I'm glad you know our business."

Indeed, a fan also mockingly asked the previous user if he lived with the couple or something.

Otherwise, how could anyone really know those things about Chris and Ammika's relationship and life together as co-parents? – And much less their true feelings for each other!

Social networks have been paying attention to Chris and Ammika since some eagle-eyed people noticed that they both wear what look like wedding bands on that finger!

Therefore, everyone still hopes to know if they have really married in secret or not! For more information on marriage speculation, click here.



