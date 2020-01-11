Alum & # 39; LHH & # 39; accused of drugging and violating model

%MINIFYHTMLf245f29b4e2609c55aac55f838aab8ee9% %MINIFYHTMLf245f29b4e2609c55aac55f838aab8ee10%

A former member of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; He is being sued by a model for allegedly threatening her and forcing her to perform sexual acts with him at his home in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Rapper Mally Mall is being sued for sexual assault and false imprisonment, after allegedly drugging and violating the model Quashay Davis.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Davis states that the former "Love and Hip Hop"Star drugged her and forced her to perform sexual acts with him at home, in a" hyper-sexualized environment "that included other naked women.

The alleged victim said her terrible experience began after she flew from Dallas to Los Angeles to meet the star, real name Jamal Rashid, about her career in the fitness business, where she introduced him to the former porn star. Jayla Foxxx in his house.

She claims that she passed out after drinking a mixed cocktail that she believes was enriched with the drug molly, which has been compared to MDMA or ecstasy, and argues that she repeatedly asked Mall to stop, admitting that she "feared for her life and he worried that he did it. " crush or strangle her to death. "

Davis also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she fled the property, before fleeing the next day after the killer passed out.

The rapper is being sued for sexual assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and inflicting emotional and physical distress. His representative told the publication: "This is a blatant attempt at extortion," insisting: "There is no factual basis or merit in this case."

In October 2019, Mall pleaded guilty to illegally operating a prostitution business disguised as an escort service, for which he faces at least one month in prison and up to 33 months behind bars. He will be sentenced on January 21, 2020.