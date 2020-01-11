All the changes in Simon Cowell's life since he left the idol

What a difference a decade ago.

Although it may seem like a past life, it was exactly 10 years ago on January 11, 2010 when Simon Cowell stunned American idol fans a day before the hit reality series, then the number 1 television show and a Fox pillar, premiered their ninth season to a total of 29.9 million viewers with confirmation that they would move away from the program that introduced their ingenuity scathing and musical ideas for the American public at the end of the season.

Appearing on the press tour of the 2010 Winter Television Critics Association, Cowell validated weeks of speculation that he plans to release an American version of his successful singing competition in the United Kingdom. Factor X it would mean the end of his time in Idol, singing the last page of his "contract,quot; on stage with the then Fox executives Peter Rice Y Kevin Reilly. Talk about extra.

%MINIFYHTML21d9621e5439a8cd4567ea2e7b37bf6711% %MINIFYHTML21d9621e5439a8cd4567ea2e7b37bf6712%

"We've been talking about this for a long time, this whole process," Cowell told reporters. "I've said all along that at the end of this contract I will leave the program. Everyone thought I was negotiating … (but) I had want to do something different. " Naturally, that didn't hurt, instead of just being an employee, since he was in Idol, he flatly possessed The X factor, By making the sale of the format to Fox and his new role as executive producer, he adds zeros to his already considerable salary, which is estimated at around $ 36 million per season at that time. And that was just for Idol and not to say anything about the checks that come in for his work through the pond in Britain & # 39; s Got Talent and the OG version of The factor X.

Soon: Chh-ching.