All the changes in Simon Cowell's life since he left the idol

Although it may seem like a past life, it was exactly 10 years ago on January 11, 2010 when Simon Cowell stunned American idol fans a day before the hit reality series, then the number 1 television show and a Fox pillar, premiered their ninth season to a total of 29.9 million viewers with confirmation that they would move away from the program that introduced their ingenuity scathing and musical ideas for the American public at the end of the season.
Appearing on the press tour of the 2010 Winter Television Critics Association, Cowell validated weeks of speculation that he plans to release an American version of his successful singing competition in the United Kingdom. Factor X it would mean the end of his time in Idol, singing the last page of his "contract,quot; on stage with the then Fox executives Peter Rice Y Kevin Reilly. Talk about extra.
"We've been talking about this for a long time, this whole process," Cowell told reporters. "I've said all along that at the end of this contract I will leave the program. Everyone thought I was negotiating … (but) I had want to do something different. " Naturally, that didn't hurt, instead of just being an employee, since he was in Idol, he flatly possessed The X factor, By making the sale of the format to Fox and his new role as executive producer, he adds zeros to his already considerable salary, which is estimated at around $ 36 million per season at that time. And that was just for Idol and not to say anything about the checks that come in for his work through the pond in Britain & # 39; s Got Talent and the OG version of The factor X.
Cowell's departure would mark the beginning of an era of reinvention for the show, with Steven Tyler Y Jennifer Lopez join the panel of judges of the program the following season, as well as a trend of declining grades that is not even a revolving door to judge talent (including Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith UrbanY Harry Connick Jr.) could be delayed, which would lead to cancellation in 2016 after 15 seasons. (The program, of course, would be revived by ABC in 2018 with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Y Luke Bryan as judges)
Perhaps more dramatic, however, were the twists and turns taken in Cowell's personal and professional life alike. Here is everything that has happened in your world in the last decade.
We got engaged: A month after announcing his departure, it was revealed that Cowell had engaged to his girlfriend Mezhgan Hussainy. However, it did not last long. In an unauthorized biography of 2012 about the founder of Syco Entertainment, it was revealed that he had suspended the engagement in silence quite quickly after he reportedly began after a fight while he was still filming his last season at Idol.
Released (and closed)Factor X: On September 21, 2011, Cowell's American adaptation of his British success was launched on Fox, reuniting him with Paula Abdul on the jury next to L.A. Reid Y Nicole Scherzinger (who was expelled from her co-host role to replace Cheryl Cole, started after only two listening sites). It was never a successful audience, debuting with only 12.49 million viewers (compared to the total of 21.49 million that had been tuned for the end of the Idol season four months before), the program lasted three seasons, the enough time to try Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland Y Paulina Rubio out as judges and Khloe Kardashian as co-host (It came out of the air with only 6.22 million people watching). The greatest legacy of the program, of course, is the launch of Fifth Harmony in the second season
He broke a marriage: In 2013, it was revealed that Cowell was dating Lauren Silverman, who was married, at that time, with his friend Andrew Silverman. Andrew named Cowell in his divorce filing, citing Lauren's adultery as the reason. At the same time, rumors began to emerge that Lauren was pregnant with her son. Only when the Silvermans settled out of court a month later, Cowell confirmed that he was expecting a son, and told the BBC that in August, "I am proud to be a father. It is something I had not thought of before, but Now I know that I feel good. " While the couple never married, they remain together until today.
He became a father: On February 14, 2014, Cowell and Silverman welcomed their Valentine's baby, a son named Eric. While things were difficult at first: "For the first eight or nine months I was thinking: & # 39; I don't think he likes it very much. It reminds me of myself when I was younger because he knows how to try it and how to get away with it,quot; , said Tonight entertainment In 2016, he believes that fatherhood has "softened,quot; him. "People have asked me if I've changed since I had Eric and, of course, you do, you can't help it," he told the Daily Mail in 2018. "In a very positive way you start, in particular now he's four years old, look the world through their eyes too, which is fun because we can watch great movies together! "
He returned to American television: While I was still working hard across the pond as a judge in Brittany Talent Y Factor X following the american Factor X & # 39;s cancellation in 2013, did not give the United States television another chance until 2015 when it launched The band, a singing contest in Spanish created together with the judge and producer of the first season Ricky Martin. (Cowell did not appear in the series, which aired on Univision). With a duration of only two seasons, the biggest success story of the program was the formation of CNCO in the first season
United America has talent: As creator of the format, he had been an EP in the successful NBC series since his debut in 2006. But in October 2015, he officially joined the program's panel of judges, replacing the outgoing Howard Stern. "I'm really excited to join America has talent next season, "Cowell said in a statement at the time." What I love about this program is that it is open to absolutely anyone. The United States has a fantastic talent waiting to be discovered, and I would like that talent to come to our show, even any dog that can sing! "He debuted in May 2016 and has been a pillar since then. In 2019, he and the network launched America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions, a spin-off that sees a variety of participants from across the global Got Talent franchise compete against each other for the title of World Champion chosen from the United States. The second season premieres on January 6.
He got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: On August 22, 2018, Cowell received his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announcing that the date would be Simon Cowell Day every year thereafter. "It has been an explosion for the last 18 years," Cowell said during his speech. "If someone says that fame is a bad thing, I don't know what they are talking about. It's the best in the world. Thank you all for appearing and making this happen."
America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC while American idol returns for his third season on ABC on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m.
