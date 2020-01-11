Afghanistan: two members of the US service killed by a roadside bomb | News

%MINIFYHTML6376d956a589511d5671002da4198dc79% %MINIFYHTML6376d956a589511d5671002da4198dc710%

Two members of the US service were killed and two others were injured after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

Service members were conducting operations on Saturday when their armored vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in an attack that was claimed by the Taliban.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6376d956a589511d5671002da4198dc711% %MINIFYHTML6376d956a589511d5671002da4198dc712%

In a tweet, a spokesman for the group said a "US invaders,quot; vehicle was hit near the Kandahar airport, claiming that the armored vehicle was destroyed and all those on board were killed.

Last year, 20 members of the US service died in Afghanistan in combat-related incidents.

"In accordance with the policy of the US Department of Defense, the names of service members killed in action will be retained up to 24 hours after the notification of family members is completed," said the Resolved Support Mission of NATO in a statement.

A senior Afghan military official in Kandahar said the incident took place in the Dand district.

Despite the winter calm in the fight due to heavy snowfall in the mountains, where the Taliban generally rest and regroup before their annual spring offensive, roadside bombs continue to hit Afghan forces and their foreign allies.

There are currently approximately 12,000 US troops stationed in Afghanistan, below a peak of approximately 100,000 in 2011. Of these, almost 8,000 are participating in the NATO Resolved Support training and assistance mission, which accounts for almost half of their general contingent

The United States and the Taliban have held intermittent talks for two years in an effort to find a political solution to the 18-year war.