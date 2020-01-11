Aaron Rodgers: Is this your last chance to win the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers? The | NFL news





Aaron Rodgers has only one Super Bowl victory in his name in a historic race

It's been almost a decade since Aaron Rodgers won his first and only Super Bowl. Will the future Hall of Fame member add another?

Tom Brady and Drew Brees were fired from the postseason last weekend. The latest generation of star quarterbacks has reached the NFL with Lamar Jackson (23 years old), Patrick Mahomes (24) and Deshaun Watson (24) taking the league by surprise.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has seen everything, and has done everything.

He has been voted to the Pro Bowl eight times, is twice the Most Valuable Player in the NFL and has been in a Super Bowl: a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2011 (SB XLV). He also has the highest passer rating in the history of the National Football League with 102.4.

Rodgers' victory in the Super Bowl returned in 2011

But it is that elusive second Lombardi Trophy that Rodgers has consumed.

"It's in my mind every day," Rodgers said this week. "That's why we play the game. That's why you put the time in the offseason. That's why you do the little things. It's to put yourself in this position where we are two games away from being able to compete for that."

Green Bay Packers seasons since 2010 Season Record Playoffs? Outcome 2010 10-6 yes Won Super Bowl XLV (vs. Steelers) 31–25 2011 15-1 yes Lost Divisional Playoffs (Giants) 37–20 2012 11-5 yes Lost Division Playoffs (to 49ers) 45–31 2013 8-7-1 yes Playoffs of lost wild cards (49ers) 23–20 2014 12-4 yes Lost Conference Championship (in Seahawks) 28–22 (OT) 2015 10-6 yes Lost Division Playoffs (in Cardinals) 26–20 (OT) 2016 10-6 yes Lost Conference Championship (in Falcons) 44–21 2017 7-9 Do not N / A 2018 6-9-1 Do not N / A 2019 13-3 yes ?

"I am 36 years old, I know what this is all about. It is an important opportunity for us. I feel that I have many really good years left, but you never know. Many things happen year after year." I have had some great teams that have suffered an injury outside or a play far from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity. "

It is true that 36 may not be so & # 39; old & # 39; in terms of quarterback these days, but Brady (42) and Brees (40) seem to be exceptions to the rule. Rodgers also, but statistically at least, is not playing at the same level as in his younger and successful years.

The last two seasons have resulted in Rodgers' lowest touchdown totals (in seasons where he has played more than 15 games) throughout his career: 25 last season and 26 this time. After seven of the eight seasons with a pin rating of more than 100, the last three have been below (97.2, 97.6 and 95.4).

Maybe it's his age. Maybe it's the fact that last season the Packers were so bad that they fired their head coach and this season Rodgers is learning life under a new one. It could be Green Bay's new approach in the running game (Aaron Jones has garnered 16 Rodgers touchdowns this season).

The Packers have had success with the Run game this season more than in previous years

But now, at the crucial moment, the Packers need some Rodgers magic. He knows he may not have many more opportunities.

"I think I'm Brett (Favre) now when I was recruited, and obviously closer to the end than the beginning," he said.

"The most important thing is to win, and I know how difficult it was a couple of those years when we were not winning."

It's been three years since Rodgers last tested playoff football, when his Packers received a 44-21 beating from the Atlanta Falcons in the Conference Championship game, but this time Green Bay is home after finishing with the best record since 2007 (13-3) and apparently in great shape to keep his season alive.

"I feel great," Rodgers said. "I started all 16 (games) and I wasn't much in the training room. I had some problems at the beginning of the season with my knee. But, man, I felt great from week eight onwards.

"It feels good to be where I am now."

Rookie head coach Matt LaFleur has managed to get the best out of his team, leading them to a 13-3 record

Brady has six Super Bowl rings, but for everyone else, getting more than one is unique. Brees has only one. Wilson too. Some of the current great players of the game, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and rising stars, Mahomes, Jackson and Watson, have not yet left the brand.

Rodgers would join a rare group if he can take his team to glory this year. But if you don't, will you ever have another chance?

Seahawks present great obstacle

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll have a lot of playoff experience in their eight seasons together

As good as Rodgers feels and as well as the Packers have acted throughout the season, they face an experienced Seattle team with a lot of experience in the playoffs. With Pete Carroll in charge and Russell Wilson under the center, the Seahawks made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons.

Wilson seems to be at the top of his powers, having thrown 66 touchdowns to 12 selections in the last two seasons, with a passer rating of 108.4. Last week in Philadelphia, he took over the game with the clutch game after the clutch game, making it almost impossible to stop third time. He threw for 325 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 45 more.

4:13 See the highlights of Seattle's victory in Philadelphia last weekend See the highlights of Seattle's victory in Philadelphia last weekend

An important factor in Wilson's success last weekend was the performance of rookie receiver DK Metcalf. With a severely depleted backfield, Seattle needs its external goals to move forward, and the second round selection did so in an important way.

Metcalf set a rookie playoff record in the NFL with 160 receiving yards as part of a seven-day catch in which he burned the Eagles defenders in every way. To ensure victory on the road, the 6-ft-4, 229-pounder fell with a 36-yard jump in third and 10 just after the two-minute warning where he used his body in a way that was impossible to defend.

After receiving praise from Carroll and Wilson, Metcalf said: "Just seeing that they trust me, two of the most important people on the team trust me to do things."

DK Metcalf has strengthened in the second half of his rookie season

"I just have to take that and keep working and show them why they trust me so much."

What can we expect from a 22 year old bis?

Will the experience at home matter?

Historically in this match, the home team has come out on top. Rodgers and Wilson have met seven times, with Green Bay winning all three at Lambeau Field.

In those Wisconsin-based games, Wilson completed only 57.3 percent of his passes and threw three touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

In addition, the Seahawks have lost eight consecutive games at Lambeau. Finally finishing the streak will be a difficult question.

However, the past will not deter this Seattle team, as they have thrived away from home this season. They are 8-1 as visitors, including victory in Philadelphia last week.

Who will go out first this time? After 60 minutes (and maybe extra time), one of these teams will be a victory for Miami.