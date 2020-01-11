49ers vs. Live Scores Vikings, updates, highlights of the NFL division game

After a five-year playoff drought, the 49ers are ready for their first postseason contest since they fell in the game for the 2013 NFC title against the Seahawks.

That loss ended the streak of three consecutive appearances in the 49ers NFC championship and led the team to launch a reconstruction, which has culminated in what has been a special 2019 season. San Francisco jumped from 4-12 at 13-3 and captured first place in the NFC, becoming a true Super Bowl contender with a constant offensive attack and a stingy defense.

MORE: NFL playoff selections, predictions

As for Saturday, the 49ers will face a Viking team that surprised the Saints in New Orleans last week after Kyle Rudolph hooked a Kirk Cousins ​​touchdown pass in overtime. Dalvin Cook rider leads the way for Minnesota, adding 1,654 yards of scrimmage in 14 games to accompany 13 total touchdowns.

With three winners on the road, two overtime games and each match determined by a possession during the wild card weekend, the division round will surely provide a lot of excitement.

Sporting News offers live updates and Vikings vs. highlights. 49ers below.

Score 49ers vs. Vikings

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Vikings 0 0 – – – – 49ers 0 0 – – – –

49ers vs. Vikings live updates, highlights

(All Eastern Times)

4:38 p.m..: The Vikings run twice with little success and then Cousins ​​shoots a pass out of bounds and Minnesota leaves three times to start.

4:36 p.m.: Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings will start on their own after touchback.