& # 39; You can't ask for more & # 39 ;: PPC director Bill Hancock defends the successful four-team playoff

NEW ORLEANS – College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock evaluates Monday's PPC championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson, as well as anyone.

"It can't be beat," Hancock told Sporting News on CFP Championship Media Day. "You can't ask for more. Two great teams. Strong on both sides of the ball with exceptional quarterbacks. You can't ask for more. These are great undefeated teams."

At least for a year, there was no legitimate reason to ask for more playoff teams. If the intention is to get the two best teams in the championship game, then it is difficult to argue against the consecutive seasons in which the 14-0 teams met for the national championship.

The Bowl Championship Series produced six clashes between undefeated teams in 16 seasons, but that was without the additional semifinal. Sometimes, the four-team playoffs work. This is one of those years.

"I heard so many people ask the question and I wondered the same thing," Hancock said before marking it. "Should LSU, Clemson and Ohio State play another game to reach the semifinal according to the regular season? Why have another game when you have a regular season to decide? It was a good year for us."

The truth is that the 2019 season did not need another round. LSU beat a loss in Oklahoma in a semifinal, and Clemson gave Ohio State its first loss in the other. While last year's CFP championship game between Alabama and Clemson presented the eight-team playoff debate as a backdrop with a full expansion momentum, Hancock had a very different behavior this season.

"Obviously there were fewer conflicts this year," Hancock said. "People were much calmer and understood the reasons why the CFP format is the way it is."

That doesn't mean there aren't some persistent questions. This year, there was a longer layoff between the semifinals of December 28, which were played on a Saturday and the championship game on January 13. Hancock said it was the result of the decision to move the semifinals of the original New Year's Eve date. There will be a gap of 10 days or less between the semifinals and the championship game until 2026.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn't complain.

"Both coaches have said they liked it," Hancock said. "Both coaches have told us: & # 39; You tell us when to play and we will be there & # 39;".

Hancock also addressed the prices of secondary tickets, which he says are higher than usual. Ultimately, the continued success of the four-team format depends on the teams that arrive at the championship. LSU broke the streak of four consecutive appearances in the Alabama CFP championship game, but Clemson is back in the championship game for the fourth time in six years.

Hancock said the dominance of small groups is nothing new in sports.

"It's the cycles," said Hancock. "Let's go back to the 50s: it was Oklahoma. Through the years, Florida State, Southern Cal, Ohio State, college football has always gone in cycles. Making judgments based on a small sample is a mistake. My bosses don't they will go to make that kind of judgment. "

Again, no one can better evaluate the future of the CFP.