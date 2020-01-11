& # 39; We are pro-Scotland & # 39 ;: supporters of independence march in Glasgow | UK news

Glasgow, Scotland – Tens of thousands of independence supporters demonstrated in the streets of Glasgow on Saturday despite heavy rain and high winds, calling for a second referendum on the independence of Scotland from United Kingdom.

The organizers estimated that almost 80,000 participated in the march when strong gusts swept Glasgow.

Some carried Saltiers, the national flag of Scotland, while the flags of Palestine, England and the Spanish region of Catalonia They also witnessed the passionate crowd that had come from all over Scotland to participate.

The banners include "We are not anti-English, we are pro-Scots,quot;, while homage was paid to the pro-Catalan independence movement in Spain.

A small group of counter-protesters held a demonstration nearby, waving British flags in support of the United Kingdom.

The march for independence was organized by All Under One Banner (AUOB), a Scottish independence pressure group established in 2014 just one month after voters in Scotland rejected independence by 55-45 percent in the First sovereignty referendum of the constituent nation of the United Kingdom.

"We don't usually do winter events," Gary Kelly, designated principal organizer at AUOB, told Al Jazeera.

"We call this due to exceptional political circumstances," he said, referring to the general elections throughout the United Kingdom last month that saw conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a majority in the pro-independence Parliament and Scottish National Party (SNP) . of 59 Scottish seats.

Scotland's support for independence has ranged from 40 to 50 percent in recent months (Russell Cheyne / Reuters)

But despite the success of the SNP, and its continued dominance of the Scottish Parliament delegated in Edinburgh, where it has been the ruling party since its first victory in 2007, Kelly lamented the refusal of the UK government to sanction another independence vote.

Fluctuating support

Speaking before the march, a protester told Al Jazeera that with the local and national press still overwhelmingly supporting Scotland's place within the union, such peaceful acts of defiance against the United Kingdom were the only way to make public demonstrations of support for an independent Scotland.

"Given the way the media works, and given the propaganda machine you face, the only way you can sometimes show the visible support that exists for the independence of Scotland is through the very traditional and outdated to have these great manifestations, "argued Willey Maley, a professor at the University of Glasgow.

Many independence activists told Al Jazeera that they preferred to watch coverage on foreign channels.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon's SNP won 48 of 49 Scottish seats in the December general elections across the United Kingdom (Neil Hanna / Reuters)

Scotland's support for independence has fluctuated between 45 and 50 percent, according to opinion polls.

Activists hope that the United Kingdom's next exit from the European Union will push the support beyond the 50 percent needed to ensure independence. In the 2016 UK referendum on EU membership, Scotland, along with Northern Ireland, voted overwhelmingly to remain in the block, unlike England and Wales.

A second referendum?

According to the political commentator and author, the AUOB has recently organized many marches in much of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Scottish borders with more plans for this year, and has become an "enormously significant,quot; part of the independence movement. Scottish. Gerry Hassan

"These are people who unite them on their own," said Hassan. "What he tells you is that ongoing history of political power and the change of authority in Scotland."

As they passed through some of Glasgow's iconic streets, including Kelvinway and Jamaica Street, protesters fought the weather for about three miles, ending the march at Glasgow Green Park in the east of the city.

A rally was supposed to be held there, but it was canceled due to the weather.

Independence supporters encountered a small pro-union demonstration (Russell Cheyne / Reuters)

While the SNP leader and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon are holding a second independence referendum this year, it remains to be seen if they can get the UK Parliament to agree on another poll, let alone persuade most of Scotland voters to vote for statehood.

Referring to the different nationalities in Scotland who have pledged to support independence, Kelly was proud of the participation on Saturday.

"This is what Scotland is all about: being inclusive," said the AUOB organizer.

"If you want to come to Scotland and live in Scotland, you are classified as Scottish. You are not a foreigner."