& # 39; Return Modi & # 39;: Indian protesters condemn the prime minister's visit to Kolkata | India News

Thousands of angry protesters took to the streets to tell the leader of India that he was not welcome in the eastern city of Kolkata, in the latest demonstration against a citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Generalized street demonstrations, and occasionally deadly clashes, have taken over the Hindu majority nation of South Asia since Parliament passed the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) last month.

Plus:

Police said nearly 30,000 protesters took to the streets of Kolkata on Saturday to denounce the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with many hands joined to form human chains that stretched for miles across the streets of the megacity.

A crowd stormed the city airport and chanted "we are against fascism,quot; and carried banners that read: "Return Modi,quot;.

Protesters protest the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city of Kolkata, West Bengal State (Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

"What we are fighting for is the future of India," Surita Roy, a woman who joined the rally, told AFP news agency.

Modi's plane landed before being transferred to a military helicopter that took him to the home of the West Bengal state leader, Mamata Banerjee, a critic of the Modi Hindu nationalist government.

Police prevented protesters from following Modi to the prime minister's house, but Banerjee told reporters after his meeting that he had asked him to repeal the law "for the country's most important interests,quot; and then joined the protests. street.

The CAA facilitates the way for non-Muslim minorities from neighboring Muslim-majority nations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to obtain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law is a precursor to a National Registry of Citizens (NRC) that many of India's 200 million Muslims, about 15 percent of the country's population, fear leaving them stateless.

In addition, many poor Indians also say they don't have the documents to prove their nationality.

Modi, in turn, accused his political opponents of "cheating,quot; and "inciting,quot; people against his government.

His party has launched a door-to-door campaign in an attempt to dispel "wrong information,quot; about the law, which they insist is not discriminatory.

At least 27 people, mostly Muslims, died during protests after protesters defied police restrictions in several states of the country.

But hundreds of thousands of protesters continued to meet with the public across the country and demanded a reversal of the contentious law.