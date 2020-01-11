& # 39; Loss by region & # 39 ;: the world reacts to the death of Sultan Qaboos of Oman | Oman News

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, one of the oldest rulers in the Middle East who maintained the country's neutrality in a volatile region, died Friday.

The cousin of the 79-year-old leader, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, was named as his successor in a fluid transition of power in the Gulf state.

Oman has declared a three-day mourning period and the country's flag will fly at half-mast for 40 days.

With his death, the region lost an experienced leader seen as the father of modern Oman, who balanced ties between two neighbors locked in a regional struggle, Saudi Arabia to the west and Iran to the north, as well as the United States.

Oman played a crucial role in the negotiations that led to the Iran nuclear agreement 2015, which has been falling apart after President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to withdraw and re-impose crippling economic sanctions against Tehran.

Under Qaboos' leadership, the Sultanate also mediated talks between the warring parties in the ongoing war in Yemen.

These are some of the reactions of leaders around the world to the announcement of the death of Qaboos:

The United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened,quot; by the death of Qaboos. "He was an exceptionally wise and respected leader who will be greatly missed," he said.

"I had the pleasure of meeting His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and I was surprised at his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and between religions.

Johnson said Qaboos left "a deep legacy, not only in Oman but also throughout the region."

I ran

Iran's chief diplomat said that the death of Sultan Qaboos was a "loss to the region,quot; and expressed hope that relations between the two nations will grow under his successor.

"We offer our condolences to our beloved neighbor Oman … (and) we congratulate him on his selection of His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq as a sultan, in the hope that our relations will grow as they have done before and that the future be inspired by last,quot;. Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in Arabic.

Qatar

Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar said Qaboos was a great leader characterized by wisdom, moderation and long-term vision, The Peninsula news website reported.

The emir added that the late Sultan had dedicated his life to serving his Muslim ummah and Oman, and someone who rejected violence and extremism.

The Emir ordered a three-day mourning period in the country, according to The Peninsula.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences and called Qaboos "visionary."

"Oman has lost a beloved leader and Pakistan to a close and trusted friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Khan said.

UAE

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised Qaboos for his dedication to the service of the Omani people, the country's state news agency, WAM.

"We express our sincere condolences to the Omani royal family and the people of Brother Sultanate of Oman for the death of the great Sultan Qaboos. We express our full confidence that the people of Oman and their leaders will continue their blessed march in the service of the causes of the nation and move forward in Arab joint action, "quoted WAM Al Nahyan.

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that Oman and the Arab world have lost a "wise leader and a (figure) of great historical stature."

U.S

In the United States, former President George W. Bush issued a statement, saying that he and former first lady Laura Bush are sad about the death of the Sultan.

"He was a stable force in the Middle East and a strong ally of the United States. His Majesty had a vision of a modern, prosperous and peaceful Oman, and wished that vision would come true," Bush said, adding that he and his Wife visited him in Muscat last fall.

Turkey

Turkey extended its condolences to Oman on Saturday for the death of the ruler of a lifetime.

In a Twitter post, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "I wish Allah's mercy on the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said, who was a key figure for Oman's well-being and development with his efforts, as well as for politics in our region. "

In a separate tweet, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "Sincere condolences to the fraternal people of # Oman who lost a visionary leader, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. May his soul rest in peace eternal. "

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Qaboos was "a beacon of peace for our region and the world."

"I am deeply saddened to know the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," Modi posted on Twitter.

Modi said that Sultan Qaboos was a "true friend of India,quot; and "provided strong leadership to develop a vibrant strategic partnership,quot; between India and Oman.

"I will always appreciate the heat and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace," he said.