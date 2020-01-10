Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Another angle: The House of Representatives voted Thursday almost completely along the lines of the party to force Trump to go to Congress to obtain authorization before taking further military action against Iran. The measure was largely symbolic and was unlikely to tie Trump's hands.
Boeing workers made fun of F.A.A., the messages show
Aircraft manufacturer employees argued about cheating federal regulators and joked about possible failures in the 737 Max, according to internal messages delivered to congressional investigators Thursday.
“Would you put your family on a plane trained in the Max simulator? I wouldn't do it, "an employee told a colleague in an exchange that occurred before two fatal accidents related to the model.
The messages threaten to further complicate Boeing's relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Reply: In a statement to Congress, Boeing said: "We regret the content of these communications and we apologize to the F.A.A., the Congress, the customers of our airlines and the public that flies them."
Quotable: In a 2017 exchange about Max, an employee wrote: "This plane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys."
The impasse of the accusation will end "soon," says Nancy Pelosi
She had not said when she would send articles of political judgment against President Trump to the Senate, but lawmakers and assistants suggested that the House I could move on to a vote next week.
After calls to deliver the charges of legislators on both sides, Ms. Pelosi said Thursday: "I will send them when I am ready, and that will be soon."
Related: Senator Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican majority, signed a resolution that would alter Senate rules to allow charges to be dismissed without a trial if they are not delivered within 25 days. The House accused Trump on December 18.
Voting security evolves, as do hackers
US defenses have greatly improved in the four years since Russian hackers and trolls worked to influence the 2016 presidential election, but interviews with dozens of officials and experts make it clear that many vulnerabilities remain.
Hackers are "refreshing,quot; their operations, an American intelligence official told The Times, and they are working harder to cover their tracks.
With the partisan division in the US In the US, the fear of piracy could be dangerous enough: "Actually, it is not necessary to violate an electoral system to create the public impression it has," said Laura Rosenberger, director of a group. which tracks Russian disinformation efforts. "Chaos is the point."
Another angle: Tom Steyer, the former billionaire hedge fund executive, qualified for next week’s Democratic presidential debate based on his performance in two new polls.
If you have 30 minutes, it's worth it
The promise and dangers of genetic impulses.
But the tool has not yet been tested outside the laboratory, and there are many unknowns. Could a genetic impulse stop a virus, for example, only to open the way to a more virulent one?
This is what is happening most.
Press to stop the green law: President Trump proposed drastic changes in the nation's oldest environmental regulations that could exempt major infrastructure projects from the review. Read more at A news analysis of one of our climate reporters.
Unsolved in Puerto Rico: Approximately half of the island remained without power on Thursday after an earthquake this week. The head of the utility said he expected to completely restore electricity by Sunday.
Buckingham Palace Surprise: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, did not receive authorization from Queen Elizabeth II before announcing their plan to become part-time royalty and divide their time between Britain and North America.
Endorsement Brexit: With little fanfare after more than a year of drama, British lawmakers passed legislation to withdraw from the European Union at the end of the month.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a motorcycle accident brings together four lives that had been intentionally kept apart.
Nightly Comedy: Stephen Colbert asked: "Have everyone forgotten what happens when we do not ask for concrete evidence to justify a military attack against a Middle Eastern country whose name begins with,quot; Anger "?"
What we are reading: This deep dive into Canada's healthcare system in The American Prospect. Tara Siegel Bernard, who writes about personal finance and consumer issues for The Times, noted this passage: "Instead of scaring Americans with well-structured narratives about the supposed horrors of Canadian Medicare, we could take the opportunity to learn from it." .
Now, a break from the news
Together, they form a giant reservoir that stores carbon dioxide.
The boreal forests are different from the tropical forests, which are closer to the equator. The boreal forests are enclosed 703 gigatons of carbon in woody fibers and soil, while tropical forests store about 375 gigatons. (A gigaton is difficult to describe, but it is a lot).
However, these are difficult times for forests. Think of the fires in Australia and those of last year in the Amazon. Agriculture, logging and urbanization are also taking their toll.
That brings us to single-use paper products, such as paper towels, especially those sold in North America. Its fiber is often taken from boreal forests, so reducing domestic use can help protect trees.
In Asia, cloth towels are more common, but Paper towel sales are increasing among the most prosperous consumers, and sellers are taking note.
A correction: a caption in the briefing on Thursday was incorrectly referring to the son of the duke and the Duchess of Sussex. He is Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, or Archie, not Prince Archie.
That's all for this informative session. Have an excellent weekend.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. Today's backstory is based on Jillian Mock's reports for our Climate Fwd: newsletter. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: male deer (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is the second in a two-part series on the Harvey Weinstein case.
• Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the Times reporters who discovered the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Mr. Weinstein, recently reflected on the #MeToo movement that their work helped boost.