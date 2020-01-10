Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Another angle: The House of Representatives voted Thursday almost completely along the lines of the party to force Trump to go to Congress to obtain authorization before taking further military action against Iran. The measure was largely symbolic and was unlikely to tie Trump's hands.

Boeing workers made fun of F.A.A., the messages show

Aircraft manufacturer employees argued about cheating federal regulators and joked about possible failures in the 737 Max, according to internal messages delivered to congressional investigators Thursday.

“Would you put your family on a plane trained in the Max simulator? I wouldn't do it, "an employee told a colleague in an exchange that occurred before two fatal accidents related to the model.

The messages threaten to further complicate Boeing's relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration.