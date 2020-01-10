Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Canada suggests that Iran shot down a passenger plane

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said Thursday that early intelligence suggested that an Iranian land-air missile shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed after takeoff from a Tehran airport. Mr. Trudeau and US officials said it was probably by accident.

Wednesday's accident, which killed about 176 passengers and crew members, including 63 Canadians, occurred hours after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against US targets in Iraq, and at a time when the Iranian army presumably was preparing for possible reprisals by the United States.

A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces has denied that the accident was the result of military action.

Video evidence: Our visual research team verified images that appear to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran airport, in the area where the plane stopped transmitting its signal before crashing. The visual and sonic tracks in the footage coincide with contemporary satellite images and flight route data.

Analysis: The evidence Mr. Trudeau cited on Thursday raised doubts about whether the United States played a role in provoking the events that led to the aviation disaster. He also threatened to damage the "crucial but tense association of Canada with Washington," writes our correspondent in Montreal.