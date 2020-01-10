Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Canada suggests that Iran shot down a passenger plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said Thursday that early intelligence suggested that an Iranian land-air missile shot down the Ukrainian plane that crashed after takeoff from a Tehran airport. Mr. Trudeau and US officials said it was probably by accident.
Wednesday's accident, which killed about 176 passengers and crew members, including 63 Canadians, occurred hours after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against US targets in Iraq, and at a time when the Iranian army presumably was preparing for possible reprisals by the United States.
A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces has denied that the accident was the result of military action.
Video evidence: Our visual research team verified images that appear to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran airport, in the area where the plane stopped transmitting its signal before crashing. The visual and sonic tracks in the footage coincide with contemporary satellite images and flight route data.
Analysis: The evidence Mr. Trudeau cited on Thursday raised doubts about whether the United States played a role in provoking the events that led to the aviation disaster. He also threatened to damage the "crucial but tense association of Canada with Washington," writes our correspondent in Montreal.
Whats Next: It is said that Ukraine is negotiating with Iran to allow investigators to search for possible rocket fragments at the scene of the accident. Our reports also indicate that Iran has invited US officials to assist in the investigation.
Iran sends mixed signals to the US UU.
Iranian senior officials on Thursday sent mixed signals about if Tehran would retaliate against the United States for the murder last week of a senior military commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.
The officials spoke a day after Iran said it had "concluded proportionate measures,quot; against the United States by firing missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US troops. No one was killed or injured in those attacks, which seemed designed to save the face instead of inflicting victims.
Whatever happens next, Analysts told our columnist of Interpreters that almost two years of risk have left each side worse: Washington has not been able to redo the balance of power in the Middle East to the detriment of Iran, and Tehran has not been able to obtain relief from economic sanctions. that President Trump imposed after withdrawing the United States from a nuclear agreement.
Go deeper: People in Iran celebrated the missile attacks, then spent a restless night waiting for a military response from the United States that never arrived.
Vote of Congress: The US House of Representatives UU. He voted almost entirely along the lines of the party on Thursday to reduce Trump's war power, amid fears he could go to war with Iran without consulting Congress. A similar resolution faces an uphill climb in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
Trump's take: During a brief exchange with journalists, the president said that General Suleimani had planned to blow up an American embassy. He did not provide any evidence.
The couple's announcement said they planned to "withdraw,quot; from their official duties, divide their time between Britain and North America and "work to be financially independent." Their disclosure was apparently rushed because they feared that a sensationalist newspaper would report the news first, and caught Buckingham Palace off guard.
Now it is not clear if Prince Harry would still be entitled to the income he has received from his father, Prince Charles, or if he and Meghan could continue to live without paying rent on a house on the Windsor Castle estate.
Reach: This is what we know so far about the couple's plans and how their new agreement can affect the British economy.
Harry against the tabloids: Britain's aggressive sensational press "was always the apple worm,quot; for a prince who otherwise leads an enchanted life, writes one of our veteran reporters.
Opinion: One author argues that the Harry and Meghan movement is a response to a deeply rooted British racism.
If you have some time this weekend, it's worth it
The promise and dangers of genetic impulses.
But the tool has not yet been tested outside the laboratory, and there are many unknowns. Could a genetic impulse stop a virus, for example, only to open the way to a more virulent one?
This is what is happening most.
Brittany: Legislation I would do Take out the country from the European Union on January 31 in the lower house of Parliament and it is almost certain that it will be finalized and will become law next week. The European Parliament would have to approve it, establishing negotiations on a long-term trade agreement between Britain and the European Union.
France: Thousands of protesters demonstrated throughout France, when a marathon strike over the revision of President Emmanuel Macron's pensions entered its sixth week. Public support for the strike, which is amplified by 200 years of French history, is declining.
Mysterious virus Researchers in China said they had identified a new virus behind a pneumonic disease that has infected dozens of people throughout Asia. It seems to be transmitted to humans through animals, but Beijing has not revealed many details.
Travelex hack: The numbers that generally shine with the exchange rates on Travelex plates at airports around the world have darkened as the London-based currency exchange company responds to a ransomware attack.
Carlos Ghosn: The Lebanese attorney general ordered the former car executive accused of financial misconduct in Japan to remain in Lebanon while officials consider his next moves.
"Peak TV,quot;: There were more than 500 television series with scripts in the United States last year, a record. When will the bubble burst?
52 places to go in 2020: Our travel section has published its annual list of destinations, one for each week of the year.
What we are reading: This deep dive into Canada's healthcare system in The American Prospect. Tara Siegel Bernard, who writes about personal finance and consumer issues for The Times, noted this passage: "Instead of scaring Americans with well-structured narratives about the supposed horrors of Canadian Medicare, we could take the opportunity to learn from it." .
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
The forests of the north of the world
The boreal forests surround the world just below the Arctic Circle, extending through Canada, Alaska, Siberia and northern Europe.
Together, they form a giant reservoir that stores carbon dioxide.
The boreal forests are different from the tropical forests, closer to the equator. The boreal forests contain about 703 gigatons of carbon in woody fibers and earth, while tropical forests store about 375 gigatons. (A gigaton is a bit difficult to describe, but it is a lot).
However, these are difficult times for the world's forests. Think of the fires in Australia and those of last year in the Amazon. Agriculture, logging and urbanization are also taking their toll.
That brings us to single-use paper products, such as paper towels, especially those sold in North America. Its fiber is often taken from boreal forests, so reducing domestic use can help protect trees.
In Asia, cloth towels are still the standard. But Paper towel sales are increasing there among the most prosperous consumers, and sellers are taking note.
