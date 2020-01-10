WWE Royal Rumble 2020 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

As is tradition, WWE will begin 2020 with one of the biggest and most anticipated shows of the year: the annual WWE Royal Rumble. This year's Rumble will take place on Sunday, January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Astros.

The event will once again feature a Royal Rumble of men and women, and the winner of each will head the "showcase of the immortals," WrestleMania 36 in April. However, this year's show has a small twist in that WWE. Champion Brock Lesnar will be in the men's Royal Rumble Match and will enter the No. 1 spot.

Several matches have already been announced and the full card is still joining. Until then, here is a guide to everything you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2020, including the start time, how to watch on PPV and the latest game rumors.

When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2020?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will air live on Sunday, January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston. The previous show is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020, PPV cost

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be available for purchase on pay-per-view or through the WWE Network.

WWE Network is available on WWE.com or by downloading the application on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

It costs $ 9.99 per month to register to view the WWE network online.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 matches

– Men's Royal Rumble for a world title match at WrestleMania 36 (participants include: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet)

– Women's Royal Rumble for a fight for the world title at WrestleMania 36 (participants include: Charlotte Flair)

– "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

– Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the women's championship "RAW,quot;

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors

– Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

– Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the "SmackDown,quot; women's championship

– The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the "SmackDown,quot; tag team championship

– Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a hair match against mask for the United States championship