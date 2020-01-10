World Juniors 2020: Ranking of the best performances of draft eligible players

%MINIFYHTML89c176fca8e41ea37989a5e7552aa3339% %MINIFYHTML89c176fca8e41ea37989a5e7552aa33310%

An exciting and close World Youth Championship has now been completed, as Canada joined to defeat Russia on Sunday in an exciting gold medal game.

Although most of the notable teenage participants in this year's tournament are already officially owned by the NHL teams, it was those who remain eligible for the draft who would be the focus of the league's exploration community, especially from most of the main draft perspectives this year. they were participating

Below is a ranking of the best performances by players eligible for the draft, as well as notes on others that deserve to be mentioned.

Top 10 eligible for the first year of the draft

1. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Canada (late 2001)

With 10 points in five games, the most valuable player in the tournament was the only neophyte to average at least two points per game. If his dominant game for Rimouski is that QMJHL was not enough to calm the misgivings of his few skeptics, it is safe to say that Lafreniere's dazzling disc abilities and the dominant ice presence in the world juniors were more than enough to convert Any opposite in a believer.

This was not a situation in which one of the youngest players on the team needed the help of experienced teammates to help him stand out: Lafreniere was the driver of the Canadian team bus that combined superior vision and play with decision and Confidence of your world class shot. . On top of that, it was a terror in the previous and subsequent verification while taking the correct routes to the disk and anticipating opposite break schemes.

Lafreniere also showed versatility when used in the higher power game unit, as well as in criminal murder.

2. Simon Kubicek, LHD, Czech Republic (late 2001)

In one of the best general performances of any defender regardless of age, Kubicek was a minute-eating machine: he finished second in ice time with German Mortiz Seider with an impressive 23:34 minutes per game.

Naturally, Kubicek played in all situations and did so with veteran intelligence, decision with or without the disk and, most importantly, adaptability to a constant alignment. Kubicek's dexterity became evident in the opening game when he threw a shot over Yaroslav Askarov's glove in an eventual 4-3 victory for the host nation.

During the power game, the mid-line staff was his office, but Kubicek showed quick feet and rapid recoil when reacting to counterattacks. He clears the space in the penal penitentiary, plays physical along the wall and showed a hard and soft approach by delivering precise first passes during the outbreaks.

3. Jamie Drysdale, RHD, Canada (2002)

Drysdale became the youngest Canadian defender to play in the world juniors since Jay Bouwmeester in 2002. Although the pre-tournament expectations about deployment and ice time tipped on the conservative side, it didn't take long for this fantastic Game creator put on the head coach Dale Hunter's good thanks and his work in multiple situations.

In fact, 7:28 hours of Drysdale ice in the third period during the loss to Russia led all Canadians. He played 15:21 and had two assists in the quarterfinal win over Slovakia, then took him to another level in the next game against Finland, where he played more than 20 minutes and scored an impressive goal from the high slot.

His 6:05 in the gold medal game was understandable given what was at stake, but his game in the three zones, first clear pass, agility during the shoots and creating space for his shot make it the clear choice as The best draft of the tournament. perspective among defenders.

4. Tim Stutzle, C / LW, Germany (2002)

Not being named one of the three best players in Germany is far from being an accusation of the Stutzle game in the junior World Cup. Rather, it was a testimony of the entire German list; one that featured two NHL first-round picks in the end Dominik Bokk and defender Moritz Seider.

Stutzle himself was not far behind in his most important tournament to date. He focused the second line and the main power play units, and was among the leaders of Germany with five assists (four primary). Although he spends most of his elite league game as an extreme, Stutzle entered the first pass mode in the world juniors after returning to his natural center position, and could have ended up with some more helpers if his teammates line would have become.

It would have been an advantage to see an creator of games with elite vision like Stutzle with a sniper like Bokk, but the first one did well with J.J. Peterka instead.

Stutzle was named player of the game in the first victory of the relegation round over Kazakhstan, but had to stay out of the last two games due to a sudden illness.

5. J.J. Peterka, LW, Germany (2002)

Peterka, like Stutzle and Lukas Reichel, represents the cream of the German crop born in 2002 that used the world juniors to increase their overall visibility.

He may be on the side of the light, but it is a pure offense, and surely all his time playing against an older competition in the German Elite League helped him exploit the inexperience of the teenage defenders he faced in Ostrava. Peterka spent most of the tournament flanking Stutzle, and his four goals and six points in seven games not only helped the Germans gain respect for hockey powers, but also defeated Kazakhstan in the relegation round.

Peterka's agility, speed and speed on open ice pushed opponents far beyond his comfort zone on the blue line, and several of Peterka's entrances 1 to 4 made a lot of sense because he had space for run. Whether shooting or passing; Static or moving, Peterka was one of Germany's most dangerous strikers from start to finish.

6. Alexander Holtz, RW, Sweden (2002)

It was amazing to see Holtz (and his world-class shot) and fellow 2020 draft contender Lucas Raymond, used so sparingly within a group of heavyweight Swedish Germans that was led by the duo of Samuel Fagemo and Nils Hoglander .

Holtz scored the winner of the critical game in overtime in the first game against Finland and was named player of the game (for whatever it's worth) against Slovakia, but was limited to less than 11 minutes both in the semi-final defeat against Russia as in the match for the bronze medal. against Finland Still, he scored three goals and added two assists in all seven games and was a threat several times in each game.

Holtz did not spend the entire tournament on Raymond's opposite wing, but the results were the same in terms of chemistry and consistently finding openings to download on the net. If the terms of justification for use in late / nearby situations, Holtz provided enough effort off the record when he defended himself in his own final. It seems that we will have to wait until next year to see Raymond and Holtz in a top line playing 17-19 minutes per game.

7. Lukas Reichel, LW, Germany (2002)

Reichel is a little more polished in all three areas than Stutzle and Peterka, and has a strong balance for someone of his size. He played the least amount of minutes of the three aforementioned teenage stars in Germany, but Reichel was willing to pay the price in the corners and battles on the board, in addition to fighting to position himself in front of the net.

Like his game in the top league in Germany, Reichel was a solid backchecker who identified himself when a possession died and the return to the defensive zone was immediate. He is an excellent stick manager and very reliable while maintaining possession during the cycle or in front of a rushed defender. Even after all that, Reichel's brightest moments were realized while playing a first attack stance with Stutzle or Peterka, and his heady style and confidence in his passes, sometimes while looking out of his intended goal, they are only two Of the many reasons why he is expected to be recruited in the first or second round.

8. Lucas Raymond, LW, Sweden (2002)

To tell the truth, Raymond had a solid tournament. He made several plays that only a handful of the approximately 200 participants of the tournament could achieve, also continued to show his elite motor and disc hunting skills.

Raymond also scored a goal through his excellent shot from close range. Like Holtz, Raymond's use was somewhat protected in the second unit of power and in the draws of the offensive zone, and head coach Tomas Montén reduced his ice time even stronger once Sweden entered the stage of medal.

What made the effectiveness of that decision questionable was that Sweden had trouble scoring at 5 against 5, however, Raymond was a visible threat to create trouble when the workforce on the ice was the same. I hope your solid game in each of the last two U20 tournaments starts a good run in the league game.

9. Jan Mysak, C / W, Czech Republic (2002)

The Mysak statistic (1 goal, 1 assist in five games) is not a good indicator of how exciting it was when jumping the boards. He was named player of the game on two separate occasions, the first in the initial victory against Russia, where he shot a bullet out of the wing over Yaroslav Askarov's glove.

Mysak saw limited time in the first two lines and in the higher power game unit despite its obvious impact on outbreaks and possessions, and his omission in multiple draws of offensive zones in closed games had more to do with his coach than with his performance in those respective games.

Finally, the Mysak tournament represented the end of his professional career in the hockey league with Litvinov in the Czech elite Extraliga when he announced his decision to join the OHL Hamilton Bulldogs for the second half of this draft year.

10. Jaromir Pytlik, C / W Czech Republic (late 2001)

The injuries to forward to Jan Sir, Jan Jenik and Jakub Lauko opened the door for this large body center to overcome a critical role in the upper line, and Pytlik served with aplomb. Not known for his speed or agility, Pytlik seemed to have an additional team playing in front of his countrymen, and was rewarded by leading all the strikers in minutes played in the games against the Americans and Canadians.

He recorded only one assist in five games, but was much cleaner with the disc than most Czech strikers and easily the most responsible in the coverage of the defensive zone, specifically in the penalty. Being pushed into a massive role in an environment full of pressure did not seem to affect Pytlik's composure or decision making.

Honorable Mentions (eligible for the first year)

Quinton Byfield, C / LW, Canada (2002)

It is imperative to take the indescribable Byfield tournament within the context of a 17-year-old star striker who is forced to play a deep role in achieving a team.

The fact that Byfield was part of the team was no surprise: he is one of OHL's best scorers and has done more than enough to consolidate his position as the next best prospect in the draft after Lafreniere. However striking their league statistics are, Byfield, like Lafreniere, is also a 200-foot striker who contributes in special teams and understands the importance of playing away from the disc. However, in the Czech Republic, Byfield was shaken by the lineup, and sometimes his limited use by Dale Hunter seemed extreme or unnecessary, even in what became a year of a gold medal for Canada.

The biggest ice time that Byfield saw was in his first two games against bitter rivals: 11:40 against the Americans and 12:56 against Russia. Thereafter, even in blowouts in favor of Canada, Hunter limited the use of Byfield to less than nine minutes in four of the next five games, and did not have a turn in the final match against the Russians.

The confusing part is that Byfield, considering everything, played well in his limited time. He was strong on the record, showed agility in tight spaces, and most of his passes were not forced or put line mates in compromising positions. Of course, it is difficult to doubt the tactics used by a coach who has just won a gold medal, but Hunter's decision to bank in Byfield several times during the rubbish at the blowouts seemed extreme.

Dawson Mercer, RW, Canada (late 2001)

The most important thing about the Mercer tournament is that he was invited to participate as eligible for the first-year draft. Canada essentially won gold without him, and that is not meant to be a slight for a child whose time and use of ice was beyond his control.

Like his decisions regarding Byfield, Hunter limited Mercer's participation in all situations, without being his fault, of course. That is why any evaluation at the end of the season should articulate how Mercer's statistics (0 points in seven games) should focus on the fact that he was part of the team after being considered a remote possibility. However, when Mercer was on the ice, he was very alert and understood his role in both the offensive and defensive zone. He remained primarily in the middle to low groove for most of Canada's long possessions within opposite ends, using his fast feet and anticipation to face the disc while working inside a small window.

This is what most goal scoring extremes will seek to do if they are not involved in record battles, so accredit a center like Mercer for understanding their role as an extreme.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, Russia (2002)

The most important story that came out of this year's tournament were the problems on the side of the glove that Askarov had in the matches against the Czechs and the Swedes. He was attracted in both games and didn't look good at any time.

The good news, however, is that it recorded victories without errors against Germany and Switzerland in the quarterfinals, although with a reduced workload in shots against. The critical reactions that surrounded his potential as a future star flooded social networks, but two bad beginnings (in which five of his eight combined goals allowed were in the power game) should not derail this young man's early ascent towards a successful NHL career. Betting against a perspective of Askarov's pedigree is a risky proposition, and although his game in the Czech Republic gives us something to monitor over the next few weeks, the widespread panic that is shared on social networks after his struggles is more than a reaction exaggerated

Bastian Guggenheim, LHD, Switzerland (late 2001)

Guggenheim, a sound disc player whose minutes increased after Nico Gross fell with an injury, found himself in the middle pair of Switzerland with Major Janis Moser playing on the right side, and the duo was more than clean in the surprising victory over Finland in the preliminary. round end Guggenheim had its share of high-wire acts, but the confidence in its ice precipitations was impressive.

Adam Raska, RW, Czech Republic (late 2001)

A high-energy end, Raska didn't look like a young man playing in front of a full house for every game. He was reputed to be a clutch player in key games at level U17 and U18, and Raska rewarded his coach for his invitation to the WJC with an inspired and aggressive game.

He did not record a point while averaging almost 13 minutes per game, but considers him a favorite to be an impact player with a greater role in next year's games.

Radek Kucerik, LHD, Czech Republic (late 2001)

Kucerik even strongly saw a long time with Kubicek in what could be considered the second match. However, he did not see much time in the power game, which is why his ice time was more than five minutes less per game than his fellow prospect of the 2020 draft.

Kucerik, who plays for Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, was smart and aggressive defending his line and low groove, and kept a tight gap with an active stick during the nearby parts of the games. He and his companions were on the wrong side of several asymmetric scores, but the young man did well to time his steps and hurry towards the center of the ice.

Artyom Korolyov, LHD, Kazakhstan (late 2001)

With a physical presence on the blue line, Korolyov was playing in the first four minutes and served in the top penalty unit and in the second group during the men's lead. Korolyov normally plays on the dirty side, but he was able to reduce his physique to a cleaner level in the face of strict IIHF arbitration.

The Kazakhs dealt with a large amount of ice tilted from beginning to end, but Korolyov was able to work in his position and kept his roaming from the groove to a minimum. On several occasions, Korolyov, visibly exhausted, was able to throw thrusts or successful body checks even after a long change in his own ending. Of the three main defenders born in Kazakhstan in 2001, it should be Korolyov who replaces Tamirlan Gaitamirov as the best defender of the team in the worlds of Division I 2020 of 2021.

Samuel Knazko, LHD, Slovakia (2002)

One of the main facilitators of Slovakia's power game, Knazko, like most of his teammates, had difficulty keeping the disc out of its own final. His team, the worst minus-8 among the defenders, must be taken with a grain of salt: Slovakia's goal was below the full competition outside the victory against Kazakhstan. He is usually a high-volume shooter, but Knazko was rarely in a position to get a clean view of the net.

Marko Stacha, LHD, Slovakia (2002)

Stacha was late for the party after missing the first two games, but it didn't take long to reveal its value. Like Knazko, Stacha is also a blue line disc sprinter whose defensive abilities were constantly tested by the powerful attacks of Sweden and Canada. His readings and anticipation, even under duress, were quite timely, and Stacha repeatedly tried to use his speed and skills to transport discs to end prolonged possessions.

He is a fairly competent defender of the last six in a men's league, and you can see why Trencin trusts a pre-draft teenager with a deep role in a successful team.

Drafts of surpluses

1. Kristian Tanus, C, Finland (2000)

One of the best prospects not recruited in the Finnish elite league and a regular player of the national team for several years, Tanus showed his soft and buttery hands and his outstanding reel vision while serving as a frontline center after Rasmus Kupari was eliminated from the action in the opening game.

Nominated by coaches as one of Finland's top three players for the tournament, Tanus recorded a total of seven assists and nine points, and won almost 52 percent of his draws. He may not be the biggest boy on the ice, but Tanus plays with energy and relies on his abilities, such as floating a precise centering feed in the low groove directly behind the net. His elbow (without alcohol) on Jack Drury's face was a bit of a break from his normal behavior on the ice, but Tanus definitely added some meat to his pre-draft resume by delivering one of the main efforts of any pass center. First who participated.

His team at SM-Liiga has been nothing less than a doormat this season, but it was leaking before leaving for the WJC. Definitely a double indicator to monitor the rest of the season.

2. Joonas Oden, RW, Finland (2000)

The Finns had multiple options for the talented two-way extremes when it came to finalizing this year's tournament list, but Oden's relentless play on or off the record made his inclusion even wiser, especially as The importance of games increased.

Blessed with size, strength, a bullet shot and a commendable work and engine ethic, Oden averaged more than 18 minutes per game despite deep use in the first game against Sweden and the match against Kazakhstan. Even in the defeat, Oden was able to make a constant effort and was a danger in the slot area throughout the competition. His one-time launch with an elevated Tanus pass proved to be the winner of the game in his defeat of the USA. UU. In the quarterfinals, and his three goals and three assists for eight points took third place in the team.

3. Janis Moser, LHD, Switzerland (2000)

A two-way mobile defender with a quick first step and impressive acceleration, Moser was one of Switzerland's best defenders in a tournament where he finished fifth in the final standings. He was in the middle couple with Gross before the latter fell, and playing with Guggenheim gave Moser the responsibility to anchor the couple and serve as the safety net.

It was impressively fast when he reacted to the chip and chase game, and again and again he would win his loose disc battles and take the right route to keep the momentum and leave the analysts in the dust. Although Moser likes to join the race and venture into the slot to get a loose disc or a sewing pass, it can be quite fleshy with the disc once it crosses the central ice. However, his first pass is clear, precise and most are delivered without putting the striker in a position without victories.

He proved to be an ice leader and was used in all situations.

4. David Aebischer, RHD, Switzerland (2000)

Stunning total points and everything, Aebischer had a pretty good tournament overall. .

He was active while playing with the Blue Jackets prospect, Tim Berni, using a quick footwork and perfectly synchronized stick controls on the line or in the corners. Aebischer plays in North America with the Gatineau Olympics of QMJHL, so it was no surprise to see him use his stick in an aggressive manner while trying to dominate the low stretch in his terms.

Aebischer communicated with his strikers while defending the races of strange men and showed rapid bursts on the disc below the goal line. He also saw time as the key man in the power game. Aebischer in five games registered six assists, of which five arrived with uniform strength and four of the main variety,