Working with Tabu is pure pleasure – Allu Arjun

The heartbreaker of Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun has a great fan who follows him not only in the south but throughout India. He is elated to have the talented Tabu as co-star in his next film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Tabu will return to Tollywood after a gap of almost 11 years. It is paired in front of Jayaram in the movie. The two reportedly play Allu Arjun's parents in the movie.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, Allu Arjun shared his experience of working with the beautiful star. He said: "I've known Tabuji for a long time. Every time I see her on the screen, I can't help but appreciate her talent. But this is the first time I've seen her play live." Working with an actress like her is a real pleasure. Because when you have an actor that complements you, you can create great moments and magic. After sharing the screen space with her in this movie, I really want to work more and more with her in the future. He has made a Telugu movie almost after a decade. I must say that he has chosen a good character for his return. "

Allu Arjun returns to the big screen after a year and a half. Therefore, the emotion around Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is understandable. The action drama has been directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Arvind and S. Radha Krishna. Allu and Trivikram have worked together on two successful films: Julai (2012) and S / O Satyamurthy (2015). With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, being their third film together, fans expect a hat-trick from the duo. The film features Allu and Pooja Hegde in leading roles with Nivetha Pethuraj, according to reports, playing Allu's sister.

"You can expect a lot of entertainment, great songs, family drama combined with action and dance also from the movie," says the superstar. The premiere of the film is scheduled for January 12.