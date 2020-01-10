Wilson Kipsang: Twice winner of the London marathon provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations | Athletics News

Kipsang management denies any use of doping or tampering with a test





Wilson Kipsang is the sixth fastest marathon runner in history, with a better personal mark of two hours, three minutes and 13 seconds.

The two-time London marathon winner and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, Wilson Kipsang, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for anti-doping infractions.

The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with whereabouts and sample handling, the AIU announced Friday.

The Kipsang management company denied that the case involved the use of doping and manipulation of the doping test.

"We emphasize that there is no case of doping use," the company said in a statement. "No prohibited substance was found.

"The accusation regarding an alleged / attempted manipulation refers to an explanation given in the results management process regarding a possible whereabouts failure and does not refer to the manipulation of a doping test."

According to anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform the authorities of their whereabouts for one hour each day and three failures within 12 months lead to an automatic ban.

The AIU rules state that an athlete who received a provisional suspension is prohibited from competing until a final decision is made at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

Kipsang previously won the 2014 New York Marathon and the 2017 Tokyo Marathon.