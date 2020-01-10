Will Smith reveals why it took 17 years to make a sequel to Bad Boys

Will Smith appeared in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night to promote his new movie Bad Boys for Life. The original Bad guys It was released in 1995, followed by Bad boys ii in 2003. And he explained why it has taken 17 years to make the third film in the franchise.

"What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, it's not trying to make old movies again," Smith explained. “You had to take time into account, you took into account how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn't want to do it just as a cash grab. You know, "Hey, everyone loves sequels, let's make a sequel."

Smith added that he "searched,quot; for some of its sequels and named Men in black sequel like the one I was really not happy with. He didn't specify if he was talking about Men in Black II or Men in Black III. But according to Entertainment Weeklyprobably referred to Men in black III.

Smith told the crowd that they were going to love Bad boys 3 why is it so good,quot;. He confessed that sometimes when he promotes a movie and says that the public will love it, it is not true. But, it's an expensive movie, so it tells people to go see it. This time, he says he is telling the truth.

Martin Lawrence said recently Entertainment Weekly that Smith wouldn't make the movie until the script was correct. He said his co-star pushed for years for writers to understand the script well. And, once I was where he wanted me to go, they made the movie.

During his appearance in the Tonight showSmith performed a rap duet with Fallon titled "The History of Will Smith," which began with his days rapping songs like Fresh Prince with DJ Jazzy Jeff. We proceeded to cover everything from The prince of Bel Air to Suicide Squad, and after rap he admitted that he had just realized how great his career has been.

"As we went along, I thought," Wow, that was a bit (great), "he said." I had a nice little run. "

Will Smith said that his greatest regret when it comes to his career is that he rejected Neo's role in Matrix. He revealed that Val Kilmer was going to be Morpheus, but when he rejected Neo, they ended up choosing Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus to star alongside Keanu Reeves.

Ad

Bad boy for life premieres in cinemas across the country on January 17.



Post views:

0 0