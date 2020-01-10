Will Smith rap The story of his life is a must see

Well, this is a story about how …

Thursday, Will Smith grabbed the microphone Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon to rap about the story of his life, putting his spin on the favorite musical part of fans of the program "The History of …". Jimmy Fallon, the Bad boys for life Star and the night host put on black sweatshirts and white t-shirts to match as they took viewers on a journey down the memory lane, beginning with the humble beginnings of Will's music.

To begin, Jimmy rapped: "You've seen it on the billboards / Starring shows / But there are many things about him that you may not know."

Then, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air Star took over with a verse about his early rap career. "In 85 & # 39; / I shook the house until it turned into rubble / Every time I told all of you that girls are nothing but trouble / Jeff (Allen Townes) is the DJ, I'm the rapper / You can call him Jazz, you can call me handsome / Then I was rapping just to make the bus fare / Then I moved with my aunt and uncle in Bel Air. "