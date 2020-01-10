Will Smith rap The story of his life is a must see

Well, this is a story about how …
Thursday, Will Smith grabbed the microphone Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon to rap about the story of his life, putting his spin on the favorite musical part of fans of the program "The History of …". Jimmy Fallon, the Bad boys for life Star and the night host put on black sweatshirts and white t-shirts to match as they took viewers on a journey down the memory lane, beginning with the humble beginnings of Will's music.
To begin, Jimmy rapped: "You've seen it on the billboards / Starring shows / But there are many things about him that you may not know."
Then, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air Star took over with a verse about his early rap career. "In 85 & # 39; / I shook the house until it turned into rubble / Every time I told all of you that girls are nothing but trouble / Jeff (Allen Townes) is the DJ, I'm the rapper / You can call him Jazz, you can call me handsome / Then I was rapping just to make the bus fare / Then I moved with my aunt and uncle in Bel Air. "
Still on the subject of his great 90's show, Will made another hilarious Fresh prince reference. He continued: "Six years I lived with the Banks / So if you can dance with Carlton, I will still thank you." Honoring his brother T.V. Alfonso Ribeiro, Will and Jimmy then showed their dance moves popping "The Carlton."
As Will said in his rap, "A big real star needs a big real screen," and proceeded to detail its start in the film business. "What you are going to do when you hear the siren noise," he began. "I and Martin (Lawrence), a couple of Bad guys / / Independence Day, aliens in my territory / You invade us, nah / Welcome to Earth. "
It wouldn't be a rap about Will's life without mentioning his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, whom the star married in 1997. Standing in front of a red table, Jimmy said: "Any questions, you and she can have a Red Table Talk".
After rapping about getting married, Will gave 1997 Men in black and his successful album Big willie style, which came out that same year, a little love. Soon after, children Trey smith27 Jaden Smithtwenty-one and Willow Smith, 19, a sweet thank you in your next verse.
"He started as a Prince, then he became the Fresh Papi /‘ Because Trey is the ace / Jaden is a force / Willow came and said to all of you, ‘Whipped from side to side."
Watch Will and Jimmy rap the story of Will Smith and remember the most important moments of the actor in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBC universal family).
