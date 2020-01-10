Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon parody the fresh prince in "The Story of Will Smith,quot;

During the Thursday night episode of Tonight's show starring Jimmy FallonWill Smith and the host performed a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air iRap song inspired by Smith's rise to fame. The Hollywood Reporter states that Smith and Fallon began the video about his life before obtaining a place in the aforementioned television series.

You can watch Jimmy and Will's video rapping below:

It's not hard to understand why Jimmy and Will chose to refer to Smith’s first big hit on television, The prince of Bel Air. The series has become a cult classic and is regularly broadcast to this day. The show was widely regarded as catapulting Will Smith's acting career.

In the same rap sequence, Jimmy and Will also talked about the Jada Pinkett Smith show on Facebook, Red Table Talk. The series has become incredibly popular since it began recently.

It is clear that Will has really taken the time to enjoy some of his previous work. In fact, the Men in black alum just finished the next installment of the Bad guys franchise.

Regarding the 1995 follow-up Bad guys Y Bad Boys II, As of 2003, Will explained that he and Martin Lawrence did not simply want to redo the oldest films, which is also the reason why it took them so long to make them. The third movie in the series had to be different from the others; An independent movie.

According to Smith, he was not happy with some of the other sequels he was involved in, including Men in black II. The star said he wanted to make sure Bad Boys for Life It was good enough on its own, and not just capitalizing on a pre-existing brand.

In addition, Will explained that the movie has some of the funniest scenes in history, as well as touching scenes about the importance of friendship. Since its inception in the 1990s with The prince of Bel Air, Will has easily become one of the main stars of Hollywood.

Although, there is no doubt that he has also been involved with some failures, including Gemini Man In fact, Gemini man It was reported as one of the worst box office failures of 2019. Also, Gemini man Nor was it a success among critics, however, some praised its use of technology.



