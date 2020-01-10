AMD had one of the first CES keynotes this year, and of the processor vendors AMD is arguably the most powerful in the high-performance consumer space with dominance in gaming systems (PlayStation and Xbox) and a strong position in desktop PCs, particularly t…
%%
Why AMD Had Such an Impressive CES Showing
AMD had one of the first CES keynotes this year, and of the processor vendors AMD is arguably the most powerful in the high-performance consumer space with dominance in gaming systems (PlayStation and Xbox) and a strong position in desktop PCs, particularly t…