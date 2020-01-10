Home Technology Why AMD Had Such an Impressive CES Showing

Why AMD Had Such an Impressive CES Showing

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

AMD had one of the first CES keynotes this year, and of the processor vendors AMD is arguably the most powerful in the high-performance consumer space with dominance in gaming systems (PlayStation and Xbox) and a strong position in desktop PCs, particularly t…
%%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©