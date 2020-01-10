Who is throwing prospect Matthew Liberatore and how does it fit into the Cardinals' plans?

It is not often for a minor league player to get the best turnover in a six-piece trade involving an established major league batter, especially when that batter has hit more than .300 in two of the last three seasons and has an average career of .298 and 119 OPS +.

But that's what happened with Thursday's agreement between the Rays and the Cardinals. Tampa Bay sent left-handed pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore, minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a B Compensation pick in the MLB 2020 Draft to St. Louis for outfielder / first baseman Jose Martinez, owner of that .298 average in almost 400 major league games. Gardener Randy Arozarena and a selection of Compensation A in 2020.

GATTO: Qualification of the exchange of José Ramírez from the perspective of both teams

Part of that was time. When ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal on Twitter, Liberatore was the only name he had confirmed, and he stayed that way for quite some time (relatively speaking). It was reported that one or two gardeners were heading to Tampa Bay, but the Cardinals have many young gardeners who could have complied with that law. Then Liberatore remained in the headlines and on top of the speculation tweets.

So who exactly is Matthew Liberatore and how does it fit into the Cardinals' plans in the future? We will discuss the last part in a minute, but (spoiler!) Its acquisition has also generated thousands of other rumors. Well, maybe not a thousand, but many. First …

Five things you should know about Matthew Liberatore

one) Liberatore is a 6-5 left-handed pitcher who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Rays, No. 16 overall, from Mountain Ridge High in Glendale, Arizona. In his two professional ball seasons, Liberatore has a 2.59 ERA in 25 games (24 starts), with 113 strikeouts in 111 innings. He released rookie ball in 2018 and spent 2019 in Single-A Bowling Green. It was scheduled for high A in 2020 by the Rays.

two) For an exploration report, let's go to MLB.com, where Liberatore is ranked number 41 on the list of the 100 best prospects.

MLB.com: A left-handed 6-foot 5-inch, Liberatore stands out for its combination of things and launch ability, with the creation of three launches that could get a 60 on the 20 to 80 scan scale once fully developed. He sits in the low 90s and plays 95 mph with a fast ball that plays above his speed because he is deceptive and has a good extension on his forehead. The Liberatore curved ball is a swinging hammer, thrown with a three-quarter incline and a good spin speed, and introduced a very effective new slider during spring. Meanwhile, your dive change is another promising release, one that plays very well with your heater and could be your best secondary offer when everything is said and done.

3) And for a screening, let's go to Baseball America, where Liberatore was the number 3 prospect in the Rays organization. Keep in mind, of course, that the organization of the Rays is STACKED with elite perspectives, so getting to number 3 is an honor. BA classifies Liberatore as the number 2 prospect in the St. Louis organization.

Baseball America: Like Brendan McKay, Liberatore is projected as a polished left-handed mid-rotation. It thrives thanks to a wide variety of launches combined with excellent dominance. It is as safe a bet as a teen pitching prospect can be, and its size and smooth delivery also give it a great advantage. The excellent Florida State League pitching environment is the next test.

4) He has long been a friend of another member of the Cardinals agricultural system. Nolan Gorman, another prospect in the Phoenix area, was the 19th pick in the 2018 draft, three places after Liberatore. The two created this video that caught the attention of many people.

Oh, and remember that Liberatore is the 41st prospect in the list of the 100 best prospects of MLB.com? Gorman's three posts ahead, at number 38.

5) In the final of the U-18 Baseball World Cup, Liberatore climbed the mound for the US Team. UU. And it was brilliant, excluding Korea for six innings in a game won by the US Team. UU.

How does Liberatore fit into the Cardinals' plans?

There are two schools of thought. Let's examine

1. Unconditional rotating future

It is not possible to have too many good young pitchers in a farm system, and Liberatore represents a great improvement for the Cardinals system (as it would for any system, to be clear). It was mentioned as a possible selection of the first three in the 2018 draft, but "slipped,quot; to No. 16. It has been excellent in the minors, and with its framework and stuff, it is easy to see it occupying a place in La St. Louis rotation for several years, beginning in 2021 or 2022.

2. Commercial bait

The Cardinals have not really hidden their admiration for the Rockies' third baseman, Nolan Arenado, over the years, and there are rumors that the Rockies will make Arenado available for the right player package. And it turns out that a guy like Liberatore is exactly the kind of cornerstone that would be needed to build a package that would attract the Rockies to deal with Arenado. And it happens that adding a guy like Arenado, an elite gardener and batter in the middle of the lineup, is almost exactly what the Cardinals need to add to their 2020 list.

There are complications, of course. From a piece of SN that examines possible landing points for Arenado, originally published during the Winter Meetings in December:

Let's start with this: Arenado has total protection without trade, an advantage of the eight-year, $ 260 million deal he signed with the Rockies. He is not saluting that right for anything other than a small number of franchises that are set to be a regular World Series contender, something that does not seem likely in Colorado. And there are seven years and $ 234 million left in that deal, and it's not a small amount for a team to assume, even though it's been as consistent, productive and healthy as any baseball superstar in the past five years. … Oh, and he has an exclusion clause after two years, so the teams would have to be aware of the possibility of selling the prospects farm for him, just to walk after two years.

And those complications will not be easily overlooked by the Cardinals, who lean toward caution as a predetermined setting when it comes to possible movements of this nature, as Post-Office writer Ben Frederickson points out in this article.

If it is not Arenado, maybe the Cardinals use Liberatore to land another impact player?

What about Mookie Betts? He is a free agent after the 2020 season, but what if Liberatore were enough to be the important piece in a deal? The Red Sox are desperate to submit to the luxury tax, and Betts will order almost $ 30 million in arbitration this year. In addition, they are not likely to sign it in the long term, and Liberatore provides more certainty than any other recruitment selection they would get as compensation if Betts left as a free agent.

From the Cardinals' perspective, exchanging Liberatore, essentially, José Martínez and Randy Arozarena, players from a position of strength, and perhaps another type of lower level, for a year of Mookie Betts would be quite attractive, right?

Anyway, it will be interesting if Liberatore moves quickly or if it stays and finally finds an important role in the rotation of St. Louis.