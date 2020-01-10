Who could succeed Sultan Qaboos of Oman? The | Oman News

Sultan Qaboos of Oman, who died on Friday at age 79, had no children or siblings. His cousins ​​were his closest relatives.

According to the Omani constitution, the royal family must, within three days after the fall of the throne, determine the successor.

If the family does not agree with a name, the person chosen by Qaboos in a letter addressed to the royal family will be the successor.

The Sultan must be a member of the royal family, as well as "Muslim, mature, rational and legitimate son of Omani Muslim parents."

Local experts say there are more than 80 people who are legitimate heirs of Qaboos.

Here are the main candidates:

Asad bin Tariq

Asad bin Tariq, 65, whose name is widely assumed in Oman to appear on the Sultan's envelope, had been appointed deputy prime minister for international relations and cooperation matters in 2017.

The measure was seen as a clear message of support for the Sultan's cousin and "special representative,quot; since 2002.

Once commander of the country's armored brigades, Asad bin Tariq led government delegations at regional and international conferences, received foreign officials and made several public appearances on behalf of Qaboos.

Haitham and Shihab bin Tariq

Two of Asad's main rivals are also cousins ​​of Sultan Qaboos, Haitham bin Tariq, 65, minister of heritage and culture, and Shihab bin Tariq, 63, who was a close advisor to the Sultan.

Haitham, a sports enthusiast, also held the position of deputy secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs for political affairs before becoming a minister of heritage and culture in the mid-1990s. He was also the first head of the football federation of Oman in the early 80s.

His brother Shihab, a former army commander, has a lower profile and is primarily responsible for transmitting letters to regional leaders and representing the Sultan in high-level Arab meetings.

Fahed bin Mahmoud

Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, between 75 and 79 years old, is the deputy prime minister of the council of ministers. He is one of the most well-known and active Omani officials, and a highly trusted advisor to the Sultan.

He assumed his position in 1972, two years after the Sultan deposed his father in a palace coup, promising "a new era,quot; for the nation, and since then he has remained in the same position.

The acting deputy prime minister, known for his numerous public appearances, repeatedly played the role of the prime minister, a position that Qaboos held since he came to the throne.

Taimur bin Asad

A 2007 US diplomatic cable, published by WikiLeaks, reflected on the strengths of Asad's 39-year-old son, Taimur, describing him as "pleasant, affable … (and) markedly fat but seemingly vigorous," according to Foreign Policy.

The cable said that Taimur, a second cousin of Sultan Qaboos, is "considered by many Omanis as the main candidate in his generation for succession, particularly if that transition takes place after his father and uncles have passed the age at which would be considered viable successors. "

Taimur does not hold any senior official position.

Such an election "would mimic the events,quot; in Qatar, where Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, 39, is Emir, and Saudi Arabia, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 34, will be king.