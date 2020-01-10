What you need to know about Taiwan's 2020 general elections | Taiwan News

Taipei, Taiwan – Voters in Taiwan went to the polls on Saturday to elect its next president and members of parliament, in a crucial test of its hard-won democracy that will set the tone for relations with mainland China over the next three years.

Taiwan is located off the southeast coast of China and was a Japanese colony in the late 19th century until the end of World War II in 1945.

His current incarnation arose from the civil war in China, when the nationalist leaders of the Republic of China retired to the island after the communists emerged victorious in 1949.

Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to recover it by force if necessary.

While internal problems, such as the economy and identity, are among the main concerns of the public, regional powers, such as Japan and the United States, will closely monitor electoral procedures.

"The next elections will determine whether the incumbent president (Tsai Ing-wen) will have the opportunity to see through her agenda of administration and party reforms or if the country will change course, especially with regard to the ties of the island with the People's Republic of China, "Russell Hsiao, executive director of the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington DC, told Al Jazeera.

The polling stations open at 8am (+8 GMT) and close at 4pm. RThe result is likely to be approximately four hours after the polls close.

Here is what you need to know:

Who are the candidates?

There are three pairs of candidates running for president and vice president this year.

Tsai Ing-wen, of the pro-independence Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), is running for a second term as a defender of democracy and a separate Taiwanese identity, defending the island against the growing pressure from mainland China.

Since he came to power in 2016, Tsai launched an aggressive launch to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region through its New Policy towards the South, with the aim of diversifying the island's economy and reducing its dependence on China.

He has also expressed his support for Hong Kong's protests, earning praise from young voters, while winning Beijing's anger.

Tsai's formula partner is former Prime Minister William Lai, who once described himself as a "Taiwan independence worker."

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu of Kuomintang pro-China (KMT) is Tsai's main challenger. It is committed to improving relations through the strait with Beijing.

Headline Tsai In-wen faces two challengers, James Soong of People First Party (center) and Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party (left) in the presidential race on Saturday (Pool Photo / AP)

In 2018, Han, 62, caused great discomfort when he won as a mayor of the southern city, a fortress known to the DPP ruler.

He has asked for the return of Taiwan to the formula of & # 39; a China & # 39 ;, which states that the continent and the island are part of a nation.

Beijing had cut off the channels of communication with Taiwan since Tsai's election, because she refused to support the concept of "a China."

Han's formula partner is former Prime Minister Chang San-cheng, who has worked in the private sector, including a period with Google.

The third presidential candidate is the former KMT official, James Soong. He is running under his own People First Party, founded in 2000. This year is his fourth attempt at the presidency.

Wang Chih-Ming, associate researcher at Sinica Academy, says Soong's platform is thin in detail.

But Hsiao of the Global Taiwan Institute said Soong’s candidacy is hurting the KMT opposition. Soong was recently backed by Foxconn founder and former KMT presidential primary candidate, Terry Gou.

Soong's formula partner is Yu Hsiang, former president of an advertising company.

What is at stake in this election?

"This year, given the developments in Hong Kong and the intensification of diplomatic, military and economic pressure on Taiwan, has become even more important than usual, "said Bonnie Glaser of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Since Tsai took office in 2016, Taiwan has lost seven of its 22 diplomatic allies with Beijing.

China has also intensified military activity in the Taiwan Strait, navigating its new aircraft carrier by the sea at the end of last year and flying fighter jets near the island.

Beyond politics, voters are also looking at the economy. GDP expanded 2.6 percent for the second quarter of 2019 in 2019. But wages have stagnant.

"There has been frustration in Taiwan for a sustained period due to the weak and uneven distributed economic growth that has benefited the rich while the middle class stagnates and the precarious one grows," said Jonathan Sullivan, a Taiwanese policy researcher at the University of Nottingham . .

As in advanced liberal democracies in other parts of the world, there is a feeling that "the dysfunctional government and distant and indifferent politicians are unable to achieve meaningful reforms.".

Who can vote?

According to the Taiwan Central Election Commission, there are 19,311,105 eligible Taiwanese voters.

Citizens are eligible to vote after 20 years. But voters between 20 and 23 only compensate Six percent of the total.

"Youth voters in Taiwan tend to support the DPP and if they go out to vote, then it will increase the chances of President Tsai Ing-wen being re-elected," Hsiao of the Global Taiwan Institute told Al Jazeera.

"However, young voters have a lower voter participation rate than middle-aged voters who tend to support the KMT," he added.

Voters over 40 years make up 66 percent of the electorate.

The Hong Kong factor

Tsai has expressed support for the pro-democratic movement in Hong Kong. She said Taiwan will consider giving asylum to Hong Kong protesters for humanitarian reasons, although those laws have not yet been passed.

Sung Wen-Ti, a PhD candidate at the National University of Australia, said protests in Hong Kong have made Taiwanese more skeptical about China.

Han Kuo-yu of the opposition Kuomintang party is Tsai's strongest rival (Carl Court / Getty Images)

"Much of the airwaves have been dedicated to discussing the broader context of the Hong Kong crisis and its relations with the future of Taiwan, "Sung told Al Jazeera.

Wang, of the Sinica Academy, said the elections would be a "test case for the international community,quot; to determine whether the Taiwanese government would have a different approach to managing China's pressure.

The elections would also show "how Taiwan's robust democracy It is added Wang

Importance of the legislative election

While the greatest attention is in focus over who will lead Taiwan, the elections will also decide who will take over their legislature in the next four years.

If Tsai wins by an even greater majority than in 2016, and his party maintains control of the legislature, "It will be a strong message for Beijing that they trust Tsai and the DPP to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and prosperity, "said Glaser, the CSIS expert in China.

Wang, from the Sinic Academy, however, fears that a strong majority of DPP will weaken the need for control and balance in government.

"It is obvious that if the DPP continues to be the majority in the legislature, the opposition party will have a very small space to maneuver and our democracy will be out of balance," he told Al Jazeera.

The DPP currently has 68 of 113 seats in parliament, while the KMT has 35. Several seats are reserved for the indigenous peoples of the island.

Who is expected to win?

If opinion polls were believed, Tsai is expected to return to be returned for a second four-year term.

In a major cable news station, the final TVBS survey conducted on December 29, before a 10-day blocking period, Tsai had 45 percent over 29 percent of Han, while Soong had a 7 percent.

An Apple Daily survey of December 27-29 suggested that Tsai would get 48.6 percent, Han with 15.4 percent and Soong 6.3 percent.