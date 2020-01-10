What to read about the Bushfire crisis in Australia

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter from the Australian office.

Australians have started the new year with anxiety and alarm with unprecedented forest fires that engulf parts of the country, causing thousands of people to flee the southeast coast under a blood-red sky.

But fires have been burning in Australia since September, killing at least 24 people and destroying an area larger than Denmark. More than 2,000 homes have been destroyed and conditions are expected to worsen this weekend, and there are months left for a fire season that seems to lengthen every year.

Our reporters have been on the ground capturing the crisis as it developed, either talking to evacuees or analyzing why it happened, and telling readers how to help.

These are some of the highlights of our coverage.

Australian fires