HONG KONG – Voters in Taiwan are expected to give victory to President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday, in defiance of China's pressure campaign against island democracy.

If she wins a second term, as polls indicate she will, Ms. Tsai will have returned dramatically since 2018, when her party was mistreated in local elections. In the 14 months since then, he has gathered the leadership of his party and rebuilt public support by monitoring economic growth, despite Beijing's efforts to isolate his government.

Ms. Tsai's rise has been driven in part by concerns about the Chinese invasion. Xi Jinping, the leader of China, has attracted some of the few countries that formally recognize Taiwan, in addition to stepping up military air patrols and sending carriers across the Taiwan Strait.

But according to polls, voters believe that Tsai is better able to defend Taiwan's sovereignty than its opponents. The issue became more important last year when Hong Kong saw major protests against China's growing dominance over that city.