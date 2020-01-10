What to know about the presidential elections of Taiwan

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>What to know about the presidential elections of Taiwan

HONG KONG – Voters in Taiwan are expected to give victory to President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday, in defiance of China's pressure campaign against island democracy.

If she wins a second term, as polls indicate she will, Ms. Tsai will have returned dramatically since 2018, when her party was mistreated in local elections. In the 14 months since then, he has gathered the leadership of his party and rebuilt public support by monitoring economic growth, despite Beijing's efforts to isolate his government.

Ms. Tsai's rise has been driven in part by concerns about the Chinese invasion. Xi Jinping, the leader of China, has attracted some of the few countries that formally recognize Taiwan, in addition to stepping up military air patrols and sending carriers across the Taiwan Strait.

But according to polls, voters believe that Tsai is better able to defend Taiwan's sovereignty than its opponents. The issue became more important last year when Hong Kong saw major protests against China's growing dominance over that city.

In many ways, Ms. Tsai's victory would serve as a reprimand of Beijing's decades-old strategy to gain control of Taiwan.

Taiwan has had de facto independence since 1949, but the ruling Chinese Communist Party claims it as Chinese territory and has pressed for unification. Ms. Tsai has been more resistant to China's efforts to increase her influence over Taiwan than the Kuomintang opposition.

Mr. Han, Ms. Tsai's main rival, was once seen as a formidable opponent, but his prospects have diminished.

He has He cultivated an image of a political dissident without fear of challenging Taiwan's political elites, which initially gave him immense support. He pressed for warmer ties with China, arguing that the economy would benefit, and traveled to the mainland to meet with Chinese officials.

That position has earned him the unspoken support of China. But it became increasingly a responsibility during the second half of 2019, as protests in Hong Kong ensured that concerns about Beijing's reach remained in the front and center.

Mr. Han's campaign has also been weakened by divisions between his followers and some of his party's traditional elite, the Kuomintang, or K.M.T. In contrast, Ms. Tsai was able to unify her party, the D.P.P., behind her. She named her main main rival as her formula partner.

“Even before the situation in Hong Kong exploded, the D.P.P. he had regained momentum and in early June they were preparing for general elections, "said Titus C. Chen, associate professor of political science at Sun Yat-sen National University in Kaohsiung." They joined each other at a time when K.M.T. She fell apart."

Mr. Han, who had previously run a state-owned company that deals with the distribution of agricultural products in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, won the race for mayor of Kaohsiung amid an increase in popularity that his supporters called the " Hello Han. " His party won in several key cities in 2018, and the elections were a great defeat for the Progressive Democratic Party. Ms. Tsai resigned as party leader to take responsibility for the losses.

But the last eight months have seen a long and steady decline in Mr. Han's popularity. He faces a campaign of withdrawal from Kaohsiung residents who criticized him for running for president as soon after becoming mayor. He has spent much of the race fighting accusations ranging from sleeping late to failing to vigorously combat an outbreak of dengue in Kaohsiung.

"He had a pretty miserable campaign," said Nathan Batto, associate researcher at Sinica Academy, a state-funded research institution in Taipei.

The final electoral polls showed him following Ms. Tsai by double-digit margins.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here