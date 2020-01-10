What to know about the presidential elections of Taiwan

HONG KONG – Voters in Taiwan are expected to give victory to President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday, in defiance of China's pressure campaign against island democracy.
If she wins a second term, as polls indicate she will, Ms. Tsai will have returned dramatically since 2018, when her party was mistreated in local elections. In the 14 months since then, he has gathered the leadership of his party and rebuilt public support by monitoring economic growth, despite Beijing's efforts to isolate his government.
Ms. Tsai's rise has been driven in part by concerns about the Chinese invasion. Xi Jinping, the leader of China, has attracted some of the few countries that formally recognize Taiwan, in addition to stepping up military air patrols and sending carriers across the Taiwan Strait.
But according to polls, voters believe that Tsai is better able to defend Taiwan's sovereignty than its opponents. The issue became more important last year when Hong Kong saw major protests against China's growing dominance over that city.
Mrs. Tsai's main opponent, Han Kuo-yu, from the opposition Kuomintang party, is a former legislator who rose to fame in 2018, when he was elected mayor of Kaohsiung, a longtime stronghold of Ms. Tsai's Progressive Democratic Party.
But Mr. Han's star has dimmed in recent months, amid disunity in his party and greater scrutiny of his most complacent views of the Chinese government.
Here is a look at the race, what is at stake, the problems that dominate the campaign and the possible results:
A potential blow to China's hopes for Taiwan
In many ways, Ms. Tsai's victory would serve as a reprimand of Beijing's decades-old strategy to gain control of Taiwan.
Taiwan has had de facto independence since 1949, but the ruling Chinese Communist Party claims it as Chinese territory and has pressed for unification. Ms. Tsai has been more resistant to China's efforts to increase her influence over Taiwan than the Kuomintang opposition.
Beijing has tried to punish it by ending contact with its government, poaching the handful of formal diplomatic allies of Taiwan and reducing the number of Chinese tourists crossing the Taiwan Strait.
The Chinese leader, Mr. Xi, who has overseen a shift towards greater authoritarianism, last year drew a tougher line over Taiwan, saying that Unification with the island was an inevitable goal. He threatened military force if he sought formal independence.
Mr. Xi said that Taiwan's freedoms would be guaranteed under a version of the "one country, two systems,quot; political framework that Beijing has used in Hong Kong since Britain returned the former colony in 1997.
But that is an unpopular proposal in Taiwan, where surveys show that the population would prefer to maintain the status quo.
Fears of Chinese influence and misinformation
Ms. Tsai He quickly rejected Mr. Xi's call to unification last January, in a speech that gained broad support in Taiwan. Anti-government protests in Hong Kong since June, which have brought to light a deep public anger over the erosion of civil liberties under Chinese rule, have also helped increase Ms. Tsai's popularity.
Ms. Tsai's campaign recently released a video that highlights the resentment towards Beijing that has spread in Hong Kong. He promoted his party as a defender against the threat to life in Taiwan posed by the authoritarian government of China: "We chose to support democracy," said the narrator.
His administration has also highlighted concerns about Chinese efforts to influence elections, noting the spread of misinformation during the campaign that seems to be aimed at undermining Ms. Tsai's party.
Concerns about the Chinese infiltration were added the story of a man who told authorities in Australia that he had worked as a Chinese intelligence agent in Taiwan to help get Mr. Han's support. Han denied the claims, which follow unverified, but the case drew more attention to its views on China.
The star of a populist mayor fades away
Mr. Han, Ms. Tsai's main rival, was once seen as a formidable opponent, but his prospects have diminished.
He has He cultivated an image of a political dissident without fear of challenging Taiwan's political elites, which initially gave him immense support. He pressed for warmer ties with China, arguing that the economy would benefit, and traveled to the mainland to meet with Chinese officials.
That position has earned him the unspoken support of China. But it became increasingly a responsibility during the second half of 2019, as protests in Hong Kong ensured that concerns about Beijing's reach remained in the front and center.
Mr. Han's campaign has also been weakened by divisions between his followers and some of his party's traditional elite, the Kuomintang, or K.M.T. In contrast, Ms. Tsai was able to unify her party, the D.P.P., behind her. She named her main main rival as her formula partner.
“Even before the situation in Hong Kong exploded, the D.P.P. he had regained momentum and in early June they were preparing for general elections, "said Titus C. Chen, associate professor of political science at Sun Yat-sen National University in Kaohsiung." They joined each other at a time when K.M.T. She fell apart."
Mr. Han, who had previously run a state-owned company that deals with the distribution of agricultural products in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, won the race for mayor of Kaohsiung amid an increase in popularity that his supporters called the " Hello Han. " His party won in several key cities in 2018, and the elections were a great defeat for the Progressive Democratic Party. Ms. Tsai resigned as party leader to take responsibility for the losses.
But the last eight months have seen a long and steady decline in Mr. Han's popularity. He faces a campaign of withdrawal from Kaohsiung residents who criticized him for running for president as soon after becoming mayor. He has spent much of the race fighting accusations ranging from sleeping late to failing to vigorously combat an outbreak of dengue in Kaohsiung.
"He had a pretty miserable campaign," said Nathan Batto, associate researcher at Sinica Academy, a state-funded research institution in Taipei.
The final electoral polls showed him following Ms. Tsai by double-digit margins.
Tsai receives a boost from the economy
Mr. Han's election success in Kaohsiung had a lot to do with his campaign's emphasis on economic issues, such as stagnant wages. He tried to return to these issues during the presidential campaign. But in his short time running the city, he has done little to prove that he was the candidate that could generate growth.
Taiwan's economy performed well last year, and final figures are expected to show that growth exceeded that of regional competitors such as South Korea and Hong Kong. Despite China's efforts to By undermining tourism in Taiwan, the island has seen its arrivals grow, thanks to more visitors from Japan and Southeast Asia.
And economists say that Taiwan has He benefited from the trade war between the United States and China, as it absorbs part of the manufacturing and investment of companies that want to avoid new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
"It may have much less to do with D.P.P. economic policy, but the people here attribute that performance to D.P.P. government preparations," said Professor Chen.