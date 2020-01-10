What caused a Ukrainian plane to crash in Tehran? The | I ran

There have been claims, counterclaims and direct denials. The head of Iran's civil aviation agency insists that the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran this week was not shot down by Iranian missiles.

But Canada says it has intelligence and evidence indicating that Iran shot down the plane.

Only four hours before the plane crashed killing the 176 on board, Iran had fired a missile discharge at the Iraqi military bases that housed US troops.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, says that "there is no doubt,quot; that Tehran is involved. But many wonder if the United States is partly responsible for increasing tensions in the region.

Iran rejected accusations that it was involved as "psychological warfare,quot; and invited the US aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, to join the investigation.

So, will the truth be revealed behind this clash?

And that could extend to a wider political conflict?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

David Learmount – Flightglobal consulting editor and former Royal Air Force pilot

Justin Bronk – Researcher at the Royal United Services Institute

Jarrett Blanc – Former State Department official

Source: Al Jazeera News