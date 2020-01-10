West Indies vs Ireland – summary and statistics

Sheldon Cottrell crushed a six of the penultimate ball to seal a series victory for the West Indies over Ireland with a victory for a wicket in the second ODI, in Bridgetown.

In a dramatic conclusion, the home team needed five runs of the final six balls with a wicket in hand to take an impregnable 2-0 lead.

Mark Adair kept things tight, conceding three in the first four balls, during which time Ireland lost two chances to steal the victory.

The third referee was summoned to judge a leak when Cottrell was caught near his fold, but it was considered that the ball was not in Adair's hand when the bonds were released.

The next ball and Cottrell's partner, Hayden Walsh, did not go to a second race while Cottrell was on his way, but Ireland could not take advantage of the confusion.

In need of two of two, Cottrell sent the fifth installment beyond the rope of the deck to seal things: the West Indies finished in 242-9 with 49.5 passes.

Ireland had previously posted 237-9 after choosing to hit first, a significant improvement in the total of 180 scored in their opening loss of the series.

Starter Paul Sterling led the way at the top of the order with a 63 of 79 balls, although his dismissal left the visiting team at 129-4.

The multi-faceted Kevin O & # 39; Brien put the West Indies in the back with a quick 31, while Simi Singh's patient 34 took Ireland above the 200 mark.

As in the first game, Joseph finished with figures of 4-32, which leads to a second consecutive prize for the man of the game, and Cottrell contributed three scalps.

Ireland was firmly in dispute at the midpoint of the West Indies response, when they sent Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and the Keiron Pollard danger to the sheds within three hedges.

But the Windies went from 148-7 to 200-8 when Walsh (46) and Khary Pierre (18) combined for a 52-run position, with Alzarri Joseph's last wicket preparing the scene for a tense ending.

