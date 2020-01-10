Wells Adams asks for the blessing of the co-star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; of Sarah Hyland to marry her

WENN / Instar / Nicky Nelson

Julie Bowen, who plays Sarah's mother in the long ABC series, is also excited about the "flirty" and "cute" text messages of the 29-year-old actress with the former "The Bachelorette" star.

Wells Adams makes sure to get the blessing of getting married Sarah Hyland of the important people in your life. The contestant of season 12 on "High school"He was recently unraveled for asking permission to propose to his fiancee"Modern Family" mom, Julie Bowen.

When he participated in a live Instagram stream for The Skimm, a fan asked Bowen if he had met his daughter's future husband on screen. To the surprise of many, the 49-year-old actress known as Claire Dunphy in the comedy series replied: "Wells asked me permission to marry her."

When Adams dated Hyland for the first time in 2017, Bowen did not have the opportunity to meet "Bachelor in Paradise"Star in person. At that time, she spilled on Entertainment Tonight during an interview," He just showed me photos and the original kind of flirty messages that were very sweet. "

"And there was nothing naked about them, so … I'm a little dated and I liked that," he explained. "I thought, & # 39; Ooh, I like this & # 39; because sometimes these days, when someone shows you your phone, you say" Ahhh! "… This was normal and cute, and I liked it."

Adams and Hyland got engaged in July 2019 after they asked the question on the beach while they were on their escape to Fiji. Sharing with the world her sweet moment of proposal, the 35-year-old reality star posted a 1-minute video on Instagram with a subtitle that included song lyrics from Drew Holcomb and the neighbors song, "I'll be Johnny, you'll be June. But forever."

Months later, to celebrate his second anniversary with the 29-year-old actress, the future boyfriend shared a sweet tribute on social networks. "I knew I was going to marry her the first night I met her," he began with an intimate photo with the two. "But I guess how anniversaries work is when you decide to become a boyfriend."

"Whatever, I lost that battle. You are my person and I can't wait to celebrate this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free … .buncha deadbeats", continuous. "Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 whatever you say."