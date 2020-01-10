Watch Kylie Jenner's reaction to the Kardashian Instagram filter

the Kardashians I just did the Instagram filter "Which Kardashian Are You,quot;, and it turns out they are Kardashians!

Khloe Kardashian He treated his fans of some graciously meta videos in his Instagram story Thursday night. In the videos, she has True thompson, Kylie Jenner Y Penelope Disick Try the various new Instagram filters. And in two of the videos, Kylie and True take turns with the test filter that reveals which member of their famous family they are. Ironically, they did not understand each other.

First was the baby True. When Khloé finally managed to keep her quiet long enough for the filter to run its course, True ended up being a cousin northwest in response Khloé tagged Kim Kardashian in the video, during which he said with emotion: "Are you Northie?!"

Next was Aunt Kylie. Apparently, at dinner, Khloé directed the camera at his younger sister. And who did Kylie get? Nothing less than his own daughter, Stormi Webster.