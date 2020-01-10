Watch Kylie Jenner's reaction to the Kardashian Instagram filter

the Kardashians I just did the Instagram filter "Which Kardashian Are You,quot;, and it turns out they are Kardashians!
Khloe Kardashian He treated his fans of some graciously meta videos in his Instagram story Thursday night. In the videos, she has True thompson, Kylie Jenner Y Penelope Disick Try the various new Instagram filters. And in two of the videos, Kylie and True take turns with the test filter that reveals which member of their famous family they are. Ironically, they did not understand each other.
First was the baby True. When Khloé finally managed to keep her quiet long enough for the filter to run its course, True ended up being a cousin northwest in response Khloé tagged Kim Kardashian in the video, during which he said with emotion: "Are you Northie?!"
Next was Aunt Kylie. Apparently, at dinner, Khloé directed the camera at his younger sister. And who did Kylie get? Nothing less than his own daughter, Stormi Webster.
"I'm Stormi!" Kylie screamed with joy in response.
Then he started modeling for the camera, because what else is there to do?
The next thing in Khloé's story was a video of Penelope testing the filter of butterflies and freckles. It is as adorable as it seems.
Then, True's mom posted a selfie video of her using the filter that puts cherries on your cheeks, enlarges your lips and scatters freckles all over your face.
That filter is a favorite among the famous sisters. Khloé, Kylie and Kim have been using the fruity filter in their stories throughout the week. In fact, on the way to dinner they had with Khloé, Kylie, Kim and Kris Jennereveryone played with the filter while spending time in the backseat of a luxury car.
Kris plays with Kylie's hair extensions during the videos, which Kim and Kylie posted on their own Instagram stories. Corey betIt also plays with hair extension at one point.
Kim also took fans on a video tour of his huge kitchen on Wednesday night, and used the cherry filter in his presentation.
Suffice it to say that the Kardashian-Jenner family is having as much fun with these filters as all of us.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!