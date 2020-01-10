Watch how Penn Badgley goes from charming to creepy in seconds

One would think that playing a creepy stalker would be difficult, right? Well for Penn BadgelyIt is actually quite easy.
Thursday Your star sat with The Late Show& # 39; s Stephen Colbert and showed how easily Joe Goldberg can be transformed into the exciting drama series. Breaking down his "surprisingly simple,quot; process for the night host, Penn gave a chilling demonstration by giving the camera a blank expression.
Impressed by his ability to move from charming to creepy, Stephen said: "Wow, that was wonderful!"
This was not the first time Penn had surprised people by entering the character so quickly. While remembering a photo shoot he had done with his co-star Elizabeth Lail before the premiere of the show in 2018, the Gossip Girl alum admitted that he scared the crew when it was time to receive the injection.
"I get to the brand," he began. "I do nothing but look up. And the whole team behind the camera says:" OH! Wow, man. That is phenomenal. That's so creepy. "And I didn't do anything."
That doesn't mean that playing the sociopath serial killer doesn't come with your challenges. For Penn, the hardest part has been seeing fan reactions to his character, most of them are still wanting to date him despite, you know, all the murders and stuff.
He said: "I struggled a lot with the conflict of playing such a guy and that he was partly so nice and had, as we say, thirsty answer to him. "
But make I understand where it comes from: "I must say, however, that it is not entirely fair to put that in the viewer because we are purposely creating a device that should be provocative and, hopefully, stimulating, but not just stimulating."
Penn added: "It's not a clinical portrait of a serial killer."
Still on the subject of the program, Penn shared his point of view on how it reflects our society. "I think it is meant to function as a social comment," he explained. "Yes, I experience it as such … It says something about how we are willing to be patient and forgive someone who lives in a body that looks like mine: the color of my skin, my gender. This kind of thing. These privileges and how much less are we willing to forgive people who don't fit those boxes. "
Watch Penn move from a good guy to a scary guy in the video above!
