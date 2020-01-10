Watch how Penn Badgley goes from charming to creepy in seconds

One would think that playing a creepy stalker would be difficult, right? Well for Penn BadgelyIt is actually quite easy.

Thursday Your star sat with The Late Show& # 39; s Stephen Colbert and showed how easily Joe Goldberg can be transformed into the exciting drama series. Breaking down his "surprisingly simple,quot; process for the night host, Penn gave a chilling demonstration by giving the camera a blank expression.

Impressed by his ability to move from charming to creepy, Stephen said: "Wow, that was wonderful!"

This was not the first time Penn had surprised people by entering the character so quickly. While remembering a photo shoot he had done with his co-star Elizabeth Lail before the premiere of the show in 2018, the Gossip Girl alum admitted that he scared the crew when it was time to receive the injection.

"I get to the brand," he began. "I do nothing but look up. And the whole team behind the camera says:" OH! Wow, man. That is phenomenal. That's so creepy. "And I didn't do anything."