Watch a preview of The Bachelor's Champagne Gate

Champagne door is approaching.

While we have all been busy talking Hannah brownEmotional appearance in The Bachelor, we have forgotten to wait for what will apparently be the new thing we will talk about after next week's episode: Champagne-gate.

You can take a look above, but basically, Kelsey wants to share a special bottle of champagne with Pilot Pete, and prepares a little romantic moment for both of you, just so that Peter and Hannah Ann accidentally usurp it. We can only assume that things intensify from there, and Chris Harrison He says that except feeling a whole range of emotions as it develops.

"Oh my God," he said when asked about it on the press tour of the TV Critics Association on Wednesday. "I can make fun of you this week, and it's a story that will make you laugh, make you shrink, make you cry, and it has many layers."